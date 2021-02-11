Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic

Date: 13 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport 1 | India - Sony Six

Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Daniil Medvedev plays a forehand

World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev will be looking to reach the second week of the Australian Open for the third time in his career when he takes on 28th-seeded Filip Krajinovic in the third round on Saturday.

Medvedev is arguably the best player on the tour right now, having won titles at the 2020 Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals at the end of last year. The Russian continued his hot run of form at this year's ATP Cup, where he won all four of his singles fixtures to guide Russia to the title.

With a maiden Major title in his sights, Medvedev started his campaign in Melbourne with a straight-sets win over Canada's Vasek Pospisil. In his second-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena, Medvedev completely dominated the first hour to lead by a set and a break.

Medvedev was subsequently broken back, but he showed a lot of resolve to eventually close out the second set 7-5. He then proceeded to breadstick the Spaniard in the third set and extend his winning streak to 17 matches.

Filip Krajinovic meanwhile started his campaign in Melbourne with a win over the tricky Robin Haase. The World No. 33 then got the better of Spain's Pablo Andujar in four sets to advance to the third round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Filip Krajinovic leads Daniil Medvedev 1-0 in the head-to-head. The pair have only met once on the professional tour, at the 2019 Indian Wells Masters, where the Serb prevailed in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Filip Krajinovic serves at the 2021 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev has always boasted of brilliant defense, but his statement wins over the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem have featured a lot of aggressive tennis. The Russian has been dominant with his inside-out forehand lately, and he has seemingly forgotten how to miss.

But Filip Krajinovic is also well-known for his tactical awareness. The Serb employs a neutral strategy at the baseline, from where he hits deep and heavy to offset any angles that his opponents look to create. This tactic has reaped rich dividends for Krajinovic on hardcourts in the past.

The quicker courts in Melbourne tilt the scales in Medvedev's favor given how flat he hits, so Krajinovic will have to be on the lookout for ways to wear the Russian down. The crosscourt exchanges between the two men are expected to be long and rhythmic, but if the ball sits up for Medvedev to unload on his kill shot, he would have a distinct edge.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.