Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald

Date: 15 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport 1 | India - Sony Six

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev is undoubtedly the hottest player in this year's Australian Open.

The Russian is now on a 17-match winning streak after winning the Paris Masters and Nitto ATP Finals to end 2020 and leading Russia to the ATP Cup earlier this month.

What's even more impressive is that 10 of those victories have come against Top 10 opponents. Medvedev has beaten all the players in the Top 10 during this streak with the exception of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and the absent Roger Federer.

With concerns around the physical fitness of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, the stars could be aligning themselves for the Russian to win his first Grand Slam title.

Mackenzie McDonald at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros

His fourth-round opponent on Monday will be American Mackenzie McDonald, a former NCAA Division I men's tennis champion in singles and doubles.

25-year-old McDonald is now ranked No. 192 in the world, but has been as high as No. 57 in April 2019 before a serious hamstring injury at the French Open that year stalled his rise.

The injury required surgery and forced him to miss the rest of the season and McDonald is now trying to climb back up the ranks.

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Mackenzie McDonald have met twice on the official ATP Tour. The Russian leads their head-to-head 2-0.

Medvedev defeated McDonald on the hardcourts at Indian Wells in 2019 and in Barcelona that same year - with both those wins coming in straight sets.

The two also played in the qualifying event for the 2018 Rogers Cup with Medvedev winning that match in straight sets as well.

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Daniil Medvedev reacts as he sits down after losing the third set in his third round match against Filip Krajinovic at the 2021 Australian Open

After winning his first two matches in straight sets wins this week, Daniil Medvedev was stretched to five sets by Serb Filip Krajnovic in the third round.

The Russian won the first two sets before losing his focus and requiring medical attention on his left glute. However, he was able to find his rhythm once again and win the fifth set 6-0 to advance to the last 16.

Medvedev is known to be among the most temperamental players on the ATP Tour and he demonstrated that once again during his win on Saturday.

The Russian was repeatedly seen screaming at his box, which led his coach to walk out of the stands in the fourth set. This isn't the first time that Medvedev's box has borne the brunt of his frustrations, but the Russian played down the significance of the incident in his post-match press conference.

"I don't know what was going through his head, but at least what he said is that he was sure I'm going to win, and he just wanted to leave me alone to be calm," said Medvedev. "Myself, as a human, that's why we can have, let's call it, some frustrating moments, both of us, because we both want to win. He wants me to win so he felt like that (leaving) was the best thing to do. This time, yeah, for sure it was a good thing to do. But there is not a big deal, let's call it like this."

McDonald needed four sets to come through his first two rounds - over Marco Cecchinato and No. 22 seed Borna Coric.

On Saturday, McDonald scored a straight sets win over South African Lloyd Harris to book his spot in the last 16 at a major for just the second time in his career.

Daniil Medvedev's game is ideal for the hardcourts as seen during his magical 2019 season, which included a runner-up finish at the US Open.

But the Russian, through to the last 16 in Melbourne for the third year in a row, is still looking to reach his first quarter-final at the Australian Open.

Medvedev has the game and the desire to win and will be the big favorite to win on Monday.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.