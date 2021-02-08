Australian Open 2021: Denis Shapovalov vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Jannik Sinner

Date: 8 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Match timing: Approx. 9 pm local time, 3.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Denis Shapovalov vs Jannik Sinner preview

The first round of the 2021 Australian Open will see two Next Gen stars - 11th seeded Denis Shapovalov and talented teenager Jannik Sinner - collide in a blockbuster matchup.

Shapovalov, who chose to give the warm-up tournaments a miss in favor of the ATP Cup, enters this contest looking for his first win of the new season. But against Sinner, he faces an incredibly daunting task.

Jannik Sinner

Sinner, who is playing in just his second Australian Open main draw, started 2021 with a straight-sets loss at the Adelaide Exhibition. But the Italian youngster was quick to rebound from that.

Playing at the Great Ocean Road Open just days after his defeat, Sinner raced to a second career title while defeating the likes of Karen Khachanov and Stefano Travaglia en route.

The teenager showed incredible temperament throughout his week leading up to the tournament, upstaging his more fancied opponents in the tightest of situations. Perhaps most impressively, Sinner was an incredible 5/5 in tiebreakers.

He will now be looking for a repeat of the same in his match on Monday.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Denis Shapovalov will be prepared for a very tight match

Denis Shapovalov and Jannik Sinner have never played each other on the senior tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Denis Shapovalov enters this contest as a favorite, given his level of experience on the big stage as well as his higher seeding. But facing a younger in-form opponent on such a big stage is relatively new territory for the Canadian, and it will be interesting to see he he approaches the match.

Game-wise, there is very little separating the two. Both men have similarly aggressive and well-rounded games, and the result will likely come down to execution on the day.

Sinner's time on court over the last week would have given him a lot of confidence, but it does bring the fatigue factor into play. Shapovalov will look to turn this into a physical affair, and the Italian will need to be wary of that.

A good start, needless to say, will be key for Sinner. He cannot let Shapovalov find his footing and get too comfortable, or else he could end up paying a heavy price for it.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three tiebreaker sets.