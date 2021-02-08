Australian Open 2021: Dominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Dominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: February 10, 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer preview

12 months ago, Dominic Thiem had reached the summit clash at the Australian Open - his first Grand Slam final outside Roland Garros. Since then, a lot has changed for the Austrian, the tennis universe and the world at large.

Dominic Thiem comes into the Australian Open as the US Open champion and is one of the top contenders for the men's singles title, alongside Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Like most other players, Dominic Thiem is short of matches heading into the season's first major. The 27-year-old played an exhibition match in Adelaide and played two matches in last week's ATP Cup.

The first was a quick win over Frenchman Benoit Paire, who retired after losing the first set, while the second was a straight-sets loss to Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

In his first-round match on Monday, Dominic Thiem struggled early on in the first set against World No. 90 Mikhail Kukushkin, before settling down to win 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 in straight sets.

Dominik Koepfer

His opponent in the second round will be Germany's Dominik Koepfer, who scored a 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 win over lucky loser Hugo Dellien of Bolivia.

Advertisement

26-year-old Koepfer is currently ranked No. 70 in the world. The German left-hander enjoyed his best result at a major at the 2019 US Open, where he reached the last 16 after coming through as a qualifier, and now has his sights set on the Top 50.

Dominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Dominic Thiem and Dominik Koepfer on the ATP Tour. Thus, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Dominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Dominic Thiem in action

Following his first-round win, Dominic Thiem told the media that he needed some time adjusting to the faster courts in Melbourne this year - something which other players have also spoken about.

"I just needed some time to adjust," said Thiem. "I mean, I like to have time, so the fast court takes it away a little bit for me, so that's not perfect. But I have to get used to it anyway. I have the feeling that it's one of the faster tournaments I've played in recent years, but it's like that, that's tennis."

The Austrian has certainly become a force to reckon with on hardcourts and is learning to adjust his game to different conditions.

While Koepfer's left-handed game will certainly pose a different challenge for the Austrian, Thiem goes into this match as the big favorite to advance to the third round.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in straight sets.