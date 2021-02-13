Australian Open 2021: Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Pegula

Date: 15 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD 80,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport Player | India - Sony Six

Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Pegula preview

World No. 5 Elina Svitolina will face giant-killer Jessica Pegula in the fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open in what promises to be an enthralling fixture.

Svitolina brushed past Yulia Putintseva in the third round, winning 6-4, 6-0. Jessica Pegula also registered a straightforward victory as she defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-1.

The Ukrainian required 83 minutes to eliminate Putintseva, in what was a one-sided affair for most parts. Svitolina did take some time to find her footing in the match, twice trailing by a break in the opening set.

A smart tactical change, coupled with some clean hitting, saw Elina Svitolina sweep nine games in a row from 4-3 down in the first set. The World No. 5 drastically cut down on her unforced errors from the match's opening phase and began to find the angles with more frequency.

Svitolina now has three back-to-back straight-set wins at the Australian Open, and this will instill her with confidence as we reach the business end of the tournament. The 26-year-old has never made it past the quarterfinals at the year’s opening Major, and it seems her task is cut out this time as well.

Up against Jessica Pegula, Svitolina will be wary of the American’s sublime form in Melbourne so far. The World No. 61 has defeated three higher-ranked players, including two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

Jessica Pegula

However, it is the manner of Pegula’s victories that has caught everyone’s attention. Like Svitolina, the American is yet to drop a set and has remarkably conceded just four games in her previous two matches.

This is Pegula’s best-ever showing at the Australian Open, and she is now one step closer to making the quarterfinals of a Slam for the first time in her career.

Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Elina Svitolina leads Jessica Pegula by 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two recently faced each other in last month’s Abu Dhabi Open, with the Ukrainian winning 6-4, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Elina Svitolina

Jessica Pegula has shown a marked improvement in her attacking skillset, playing the ball a lot earlier and taking more risks on her strongest shot - forehand. The American has struck 65 winners so far, but hitting through Svitolina’s solid defense would be a tougher ask.

Interestingly, Elina Svitolina, too has made a similar change in her approach. Renowned as a counterpuncher, Svitolina has played some aggressive tennis this year to make good use of the faster courts.

The Ukrainian and the American both have been serving very well so far, conceding a mere three breaks of serve each.

With her fearless brand of tennis, Jessica Pegula is likely to create several opportunities for herself in this match, and Svitolina needs to find her big shots and serve in such moments.

But should the Ukrainian suffer another slow start, Jessica Pegula is unlikely to be as forgiving as Yulia Putintseva.

Prediction: Jessica Pegula to win in three sets.