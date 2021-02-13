Australian Open 2021: Elise Mertens vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (18) Elise Mertens vs (25) Karolina Muchova

Date: 15 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Elise Mertens vs Karolina Muchova preview

25-year-old Elise Mertens seems to have hit a purple patch in recent months. The World No. 16 from Belgium reached the final in Prague in August. It was followed by a run to the semis of the Western & Southern Open and the quarters of the US Open.

While she did not excel much on clay, a return to hardcourts saw her coming back to form. Mertens made it to the quarters in Ostrava and the final in Linz to end the season, winning 23 of her last 30 matches.

Mertens started off the 2021 season with a bang, winning her sixth career singles title at the Gippsland Trophy last week. She posted wins over the likes of Elina Svitolina, Caroline Garcia, and Kaia Kanepi on her way to hoisting the trophy.

Karolina Muchova

Standing between her and a quarter-final berth is the 24-year-old Czech Karolina Muchova. The World No. 27 has 1 WTA singles title to her resume, and her best performance at a Major has been a quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon in 2019.

Muchova's form hasn't been as sparkling as Mertens' since the tour resumption in August. Her best efforts since then have been a fourth-round appearance at the US Open and the quarters of the Gippsland Trophy, where she pulled out due to a left abdominal injury.

Elise Mertens vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Elise Mertens and Karolina Muchova have played once on the WTA Tour, with Mertens leading their head-to-head by 1-0.

The Belgian scored a 6-4, 6-2 win over Muchova in the Round of 16 at the WTA Ostrava event a few months ago.

Elise Mertens vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Elise Mertens

Elise Mertens has continued her solid form this month by advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set. The Belgian has dropped only 14 games in three matches so far this week. That has included wins over the talented young Canadian Leylah Fernandez and No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic.

Muchova has also yet to lose a set this week. The Czech has scalped some big wins over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and No. 6 seed Karolina Pliskova. In the latter match, she came back from 0-5 down in the second set to win 7-5, 7-5 and reach the last-16 here for the first time in her career.

Mertens prefers staying at the baseline, while Muchova is known for her ability to play an all-court game. The match will come down to who is more solid on the day and is able to keep her error count low.

Mertens is a former semi-finalist at the Australian Open and the more confident of the two coming into this match. That makes her the favorite to advance to her fourth career Grand Slam quarter-final.

Prediction: Elise Mertens to win in straight sets