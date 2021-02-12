Australian Open 2021: Felix Auger Aliassime vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (20) Felix Auger Aliassime vs Aslan Karatsev

Date: 14 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Ten Network / Sony Liv Premium

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Canada's rising star Felix Auger Aliassime will face high-flying qualifier Aslan Karatsev of Russia in a fourth-round match at the 2021 Australian Open on Sunday.

20-year-old Auger Aliassime won an all-Canadian clash in the third round as he routined his slightly older compatriot Denis Shapovalov in straight sets. Auger Aliassime was down a break in each of the first two sets, but he showed incredible fighting spirit to come back and win both sets 7-5 7-5.

By the third set, the younger Canadian was in control of the match. He broke early and held his own serve to seal a Grand Slam second-week berth for the second time in his career. The 20th seed now faces an unseeded opponent in Aslan Karatsev for a first-ever entry into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam.

Aslan Karatsev has seen his career reach new heights in the opening week of the Australian Open. The qualifier had not played in the main draw of a Slam before this week but has surprised everyone with a run to the second week in his first attempt. To top it off, the Russian has achieved this feat without the loss of a set.

Karatsev registered the biggest win of his career over World No. 9 Diego Schwartzman to book his place in the fourth round at Melbourne Park. The Russian completed the job in a shockingly routine fashion, sending the eighth seed home in straight sets.

It's the biggest win of Aslan Karatsev's career 👏



The 🇷🇺 qualifier takes out the No. 8 seed in Melbourne!@AustralianOpen | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/CmfWuKapmK — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 12, 2021

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

Felix Auger Aliassime and Aslan Karatsev have never met on the ATP Tour, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0. They have, however, faced off at the 2018 Tashkent Challenger, where the Canadian emerged victorious in three sets.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Felix Auger Aliassime had one of the strongest displays of his young career against Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

The rising star has often been criticized for his shaky game that concedes too many unforced errors when not finding its range. But that was not a problem on Friday as Auger Aliassime outhit his compatriot while also keeping his unforced errors in check.

Aslan Karatsev has a considerable amount of experience on hardcourts in the Challenger circuit. The Russian loves the faster courts, which was evident in the third round as he took care of Schwartzman's serve with relative ease.

But the Russian lacks the big stage exposure that his much younger opponent has. And that makes Auger Aliassime the favorite going into the match on Sunday.

Prediction: Felix Auger Aliassime to win in straight sets.