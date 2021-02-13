Australian Open 2021: Jennifer Brady vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (22) Jennifer Brady vs (28) Donna Vekic

Date: 15 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Jennifer Brady vs Donna Vekic preview

22nd seed Jennifer Brady takes on 28th seed Donna Vekic in her quest for a first-ever Australian Open quarterfinal berth on Monday.

Ever since the WTA Tour resumed last August, Jennifer Brady has been on a roll. The American won her maiden WTA title at Lexington before making it to the semifinals of the US Open in a breathtaking display of power and precision. Having ended 2020 with yet another semifinal appearance at Ostrava, the 25-year-old has carried that momentum into the new season.

A first-round defeat at Abu Dhabi was only an aberration as Brady soon regrouped and followed it up with a run to the semifinals of the Grampians Trophy.

At the Australian Open, the hard-hitting American has looked scarier than ever. She has walloped the likes of Aliona Bolsova, Madison Brengle, and Kaja Juvan, dropping a paltry 11 games on her way to the fourth round. Brady is self-admittedly "on a mission" and doesn't seem to be in the mood to stop anytime soon.

Donna Vekic

24-year-old Donna Vekic has so far had a contrasting fortune to her rival. The World No. 33 has been struggling for consistency for some time now as evident from her fall from the top 20 in the past year. The former 19th-ranked player has made it to the last-eight of a tournament only once in the last 13 months, which came at Adelaide in January of 2020.

The 2021 season started for the Croat with two opening-round losses at Abu Dhabi and Melbourne. That is why reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open took a monumental effort from her. Having defeated Yafan Wang and Nadia Podoroska, Vekic came up against the in-form Kaia Kanepi, who reached the final at Gippsland Trophy last week.

Vekic trailed by a set and 0-3 and even had to save a match point to knock out the dangerous Kanepi 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4. Vekic was understandably emotional after the 2-hour-36-minute marathon after coming back from the jaws of defeat.

Jennifer Brady vs Donna Vekic head-to-head

Donna Vekic leads the head-to-head against Jennifer Brady, having won their solitary meeting on the claycourts of Rome in 2018. Vekic needed three sets to pull off the 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win.

Jennifer Brady vs Donna Vekic prediction

Jennifer Brady

Thanks to her sterling form and burgeoning confidence, Jennifer Brady is the favorite to win this match. The fast courts at Melbourne Park too are tailor-made for her aggressive game.

However, one of the pitfalls of Brady's big-hitting game is her many unforced errors. Even in her commanding 6-1, 6-3 third-round win against Kaja Juvan, she sprayed the court with as many as 24 unforced errors. The American needs to be careful about them against a resurgent Vekic, who is solid from the back of the court. Brady should look to finish the points early and not let the Croat engage in too many rallies.

The other thing that should work in Brady's favor is her freshness. She barely had to break a sweat while Vekic is coming into this match after a gruelling and emotional win that took a lot out of her. And that should tilt the balance towards Brady should the match get competitive.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in two tight sets.