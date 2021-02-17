Australian Open 2021: Jennifer Brady vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (22) Jennifer Brady vs (25) Karolina Muchova

Date: 18 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time, 10.30 am IST

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Ten Network / Sony Liv Premium

Jennifer Brady vs Karolina Muchova preview

Jennifer Brady will face Karolina Muchova on Thursday in the semi-finals of the 2021 Australian Open.

Brady has been one of the most in-form players on hardcourt in the last six months. The 25-year-old's career reached new heights when she made the semifinals of the US Open last year, narrowly losing out to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

The American has backed up that result in spectacular fashion by reaching the last four of a second successive hardcourt Slam. Brady has had little trouble at Melbourne Park so far, dropping her first set of the tournament only in the quarterfinals.

While Brady did have a slow start against compatriot Jessica Pegula on Wednesday, she made a stunning comeback. The 22nd seed dropped only three games in the next two sets to complete a strong win overall.

Karolina Muchova, meanwhile, shocked home favorite and World No. 1 Ash Barty, winning in three sets to register her best ever Slam result.

It looked like it was going to be a routine win for Barty as she sailed through the first set, serving a 6-1 breadstick. But things turned around very quickly as the Aussie started imploding midway through the second set.

Muchova did not let the opportunity slip by, and struck the iron while it was hot. The Czech didn't allow Barty to regain her composure as she raced to a 6-2 win in the final set.

Jennifer Brady vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova won the only match she played against Jennifer Brady, and thus leads their head-to-head 1-0.

The two players met in 2019 at Prague, and played a match that went down to the wire. The Czech eventually emerged victorious in a final set tiebreak.

Jennifer Brady vs Karolina Muchova prediction

In the women's section, the blockbuster semifinal between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka is expected to attract all the attention on Thursday. But the match between Jennifer Brady and Karolina Muchova will likely be just as exciting and tight, despite not carrying the same star power.

Brady is enjoying the faster conditions in Melbourne this year, which aids her powerful and aggressive baseline game. The 25-year-old does a fine job of balancing between risk and patience too; she waits for the perfect opportunity to go for a winner, and doesn't overhit as much as you would expect an all-out offensive player to.

Karolina Muchova herself is quite attacking in her approach, but possesses more variety than her American opponent. Muchova mixes up her offensive play with softer touches and artistry, often changing the pace of rallies to disturb the opponent's rhythm.

The match will be played in hot afternoon conditions, which aid faster serves and first-strike tennis. That should benefit Brady a lot more, even if Muchova is quite the strong server herself.

We expect Brady to come out on top after a tight match by virtue of her superior form in the lead-up to the match.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in three sets.