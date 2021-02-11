Australian Open 2021: Matteo Berrettini vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Matteo Berrettini vs (19) Karen Khachanov

Date: 13 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD 80 million

Matteo Berrettini vs Karen Khachanov preview

Ninth seed Matteo Berrettini will lock horns with 19th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round of the 2021 Australian Open on Saturday.

Berrettini got past Tomas Machac in his second-round match, winning 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Karen Khachanov meanwhile came through in straight sets, beating Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Berrettini has been in fine form so far in 2021. The Italian made the ATP Cup finals last week on the back of some spectacular victories over Dominic Thiem, Gael Monfils and Roberto Bautista Agut. He then started his Australian Open campaign convincingly, saving eight set points to knock out Kevin Anderson in straight sets.

Berrettini's attacking prowess has been especially prominent, as evidenced by the 93 winners he has racked up so far. The 24-year-old's primary weapons - forehand and first serve - seem to be in supreme touch, but he would be a bit concerned with his second serve.

Tomas Machac anticipated Berrettini’s second serve quite well, and the same can be expected from Karen Khachanov, who can return brilliantly on his day.

Karen Khachanov

Khachanov overcame a grueling three-hour, four-set affair against Aleksandar Vukic in the opening round. The Muscovite struggled against Vukic’s flat groundstrokes, but was just consistent enough to get past the Australian.

Khachanov faced no such difficulties against Berankis in the second round, requiring just two hours to eliminate the Lithuanian. The Russian struck 31 winners and conceded 10 fewer unforced errors in what was largely a spotless performance.

Matteo Berrettini vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Matteo Berrettini leads Karen Khachanov 3-0 in the head-to-head. They played thrice in 2019, which included two meetings on grass and one on hardcourt. The Italian has dropped just a single set to the Russian so far.

Matteo Berrettini vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Matteo Berrettini

Going by form and previous record in this match-up, Matteo Berrettini is the favorite to defeat Karen Khachanov and make his way to the fourth round. Moreover, the faster courts in Melbourne this year have greatly aided the Italian’s big-hitting game.

A lot will depend on how well the two men serve on Saturday. Berrettini has the more powerful delivery of the two, but he is also more prone to suffering lapses.

When on song, Khachanov and Berrettini are magnificent strikers of the ball. That said, the Italian has been more fluid with his groundstrokes lately, and that could tilt the scales in his favor.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in four sets