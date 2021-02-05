Australian Open 2021: Men's singles draw analysis, preview, and predictions

Following a tumultuous few weeks, which included mandatory isolation periods, positive COVID tests, exhibition controversies, and an interruption in warm-up events, the 2021 Australian Open is finally set to kick off on Monday.

World No. 1 and two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic has had his share of controversies off the court. But he looked in fine form during the defense of his ATP Cup title with Serbia, where the team's doubles results let him down.

Joining him in the race to the title are 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and reigning US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

The likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexander Zverev will all be looking to make their mark at the year's first Grand Slam. Youngsters Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Hubert Hurkacz, and Casper Ruud continue to knock on the door.

That being said, here's a look at the men's draw for the first Major of the year.

1st quarter: Novak Djokovic set to be tested in the early rounds

Novak Djokovic

Despite being the overwhelming favorite, Novak Djokovic has far from an easy ride into the semifinals as he looks to win his 18th Grand Slam title.

The 8-time Australian Open winner faces Jeremy Chardy in the first round. He has stern tests up next in the form of Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul before potentially coming up against familiar foes, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic.

Advertisement

World No. 7 Alexander Zverev, who was mired in off-court controversies last year, could stand in the way of Djokovic and the semifinals.

The 23-year-old has played a key role in Germany's qualification to the semifinals of the ATP Cup this week. The US Open runner-up has a relatively easy run to the quarterfinals without too many difficult potential matchups, barring wildcard Alexander Bublik and the tricky Gael Monfils.

Expected quarterfinal: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (6) Alexander Zverev

Predicted quarterfinal result: Novak Djokovic def. Alexander Zverev

Dark horse: Alexander Bublik

1st round match to watch: Corentin Moutet vs John Millman

2nd quarter: Dominic Thiem vying for second Major title amid a packed field

Dominic Thiem

After 3 consecutive Slam final losses, Dominic Thiem finally lifted his first Major trophy at the US Open last year. But with Rafael Nadal missing from the draw and Novak Djokovic's shock default, the Austrian still has a point to prove at the highest level.

Advertisement

Not for the first time in recent history, the World No. 3 faces a packed quarter, despite having seemingly uncomplicated matchups in the early rounds.

Thiem could set up a hotly-anticipated third-round encounter with local favorite Nick Kyrgios. The Austrian has the possibility of coming up against the experience of Grigor Dimitrov or Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round.

Standing between the semifinals and Thiem are a flurry of challengers vying for a quarterfinal spot. Diego Schwartzman, who qualified for the ATP Finals last year, is the favorite on paper but the likes of Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are just as solid as the Argentine.

All eyes will be on Jannik Sinner too, after the highly-touted 19-year-old Italian reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year, and won his first title in Sofia on hardcourts.

Expected quarterfinal: (3) Dominic Thiem vs (8) Diego Schwartzman

Predicted quarterfinal result: Dominic Thiem def. Jannik Sinner

Dark horse: Jannik Sinner

1st round match(es) to watch: Kei Nishikori vs Pablo Carreno Busta, Denis Shapovalov vs Jannik Sinner, Marin Cilic vs Grigor Dimitrov

3rd quarter: Compatriots Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev on a collision course

Andrey Rublev (right)

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev is undoubtedly the form player coming into the Australian Open. At the time of writing, the 24-year-old is on a 12-match unbeaten streak, with consecutive titles at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals, and a semifinal berth with Russia at the ATP Cup. 8 of those 12 wins have come against top-10 opposition.

The Russian faces a stern test in the first round in the form of Vasek Pospisil, but following that, he has a relatively easy path to the quarterfinals. The only danger for him before the last-eight stage could be Borna Coric or David Goffin in the fourth round.

His compatriot Andrey Rublev, who won more titles than any other player on the ATP Tour last year, does not have the same luxuries. Following a good run with Russia at the ATP Cup, Rublev faces tough competition in the form of either Sam Querrey, Lorenzo Sonego or Feliciano Lopez as early as the third round.

The Russian then could potentially come up against one of Roberto Bautista Agut or Casper Ruud for a place in the quarterfinals. The former will be looking to make his mark in Melbourne after he made the last-eight in 2019.

However, the Spaniard could face big-hitter Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round. The German comes into the draw with confidence after top performances during the ATP Cup group stages.

Expected quarterfinal: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (7) Andrey Rublev

Predicted quarterfinal result: Daniil Medvedev def. Roberto Bautista Agut

Dark horse: Jan-Lennard Struff

1st round match to watch: Daniil Medvedev vs Vasek Pospisil

4th quarter: Rafael Nadal looking for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal at French Open 2020

All eyes will be on Rafael Nadal in the bottom half of the draw, as the World No. 2 looks to make history at the Australian Open with a 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard faces serious question marks over his fitness after he was forced to withdraw from the group stages of the ATP Cup due to 'tightness' in his back. Nadal could come into the tournament not having played a professional match since November.

However, the 2009 champion has received a favorable draw in the early rounds of the tournament and has plenty of time to play his way into form in Melbourne.

The sternest opposition standing between him and the quarterfinals is local favorite Alex de Minaur or familiar foe Fabio Fognini, but that will come late in the fourth round.

The other side of the quarter is stacked with challengers though. Leading the pack is the in-form World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek player will be looking to silence his detractors with a deep run in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas has been on a good run of form over the past few months but has quite a few threats in his path to the quarterfinals. The Greek faces veteran Gilles Simon in the first round after which he could meet the highly-touted Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz or Delray Beach champion Hubert Hurkacz as early as the third round.

Advertisement

Following that, the 2019 semifinalist might have to get past a former top-10 player in the fourth round in the form of Matteo Berrettini, Kevin Anderson or Karen Khachanov.

Expected quarterfinal: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Predicted quarterfinal result: Rafael Nadal def. Hubert Hurkacz

Dark horse(s): Hubert Hurkacz, Carlos Alcaraz

1st round match to watch: Matteo Berrettini vs Kevin Anderson

Semifinal predictions

Dominic Thiem def. Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev def. Rafael Nadal

Final prediction

Dominic Thiem def. Daniil Medvedev