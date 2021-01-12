Australian Open 2021 qualifiers: Timea Babos vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Timea Babos vs (20) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Date: 13 January 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021 qualifiers

Round: Final round

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Timea Babos vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova preview

The final round of the 2021 Australian Open qualifiers will have seventh seed Timea Babos square off against 20th seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Both Babos and Schmiedlova are former top 30 players, but haven't had the best results in Melbourne. A hard-fought qualification berth might just give them the extra bit of boost needed for a breakthrough result at the year's first Slam.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Schmiedlova in particular would be hopeful of a good showing here. The Slovak, who missed a big part of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, finally began to show signs of revival towards the back end of last year.

Her wins over the likes of Victoria Azarenka and Venus Williams are testament to her huge capabilities. When fully fit, Schmiedlova can trouble even the best with her powerful hitting.

She also has a great on-court attitude and fighting spirit, as was evident in her first round win here. It goes without saying that Babos will have her work cut out for her on Wednesday.

Timea Babos vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova head-to-head

Timea Babos is yet to progress past the third round in a Grand Slam.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova leads Timea Babos 1-0 in their head-to-head. The Slovak would be looking to repeat her performance from the first round of the 2014 Australian Open, where she had beaten her opponent in three sets.

Timea Babos vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova prediction

Timea Babos, despite all her success in doubles, hasn't been able to play her best tennis in Grand Slams. She is yet to progress past the third round at a Major, and has a dismal 3-8 win-loss record in Melbourne.

While the Hungarian wouldn't be looking very far ahead just yet, the pressure will definitely be on her. As the higher seed and more established of the two names, she will be expected to come through this one.

Game-wise, Babos stacks up well when it comes to firepower from the baseline. Her footwork, however, isn't always the sharpest. And against the swift-footed Schmiedlova, the difference might be even more glaring.

The Slovak, in short, looks like the stronger player in the given scenario. It will take a special effort form Babos to emerge victorious in this one.

Prediction: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to win in two tight sets.