Australian Open 2021 qualifiers: Tsvetana Pironkova vs Margarita Gasparyan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (20) Tsvetana Pironkova vs (14) Margarita Gasparyan

Date: 13 January 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021 qualifiers

Round: Final round

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Tsvetana Pironkova vs Margarita Gasparyan preview

Advertisement

Tsvetana Pironkova had to do some serious problem-solving during her second round match of the 2021 Australian Open qualifiers.

Having won the first set without the loss of a single game, Pironkova missed some big opportunities during the second set. She managed to close out the match in three, but will be hoping for a more consistent performance in the final round.

Margarita Gasparyan

Awaiting her in the last stage is another former top 50 player in the form of 14th seed Margarita Gasparyan. A two-time WTA titlist, Gasparyan can be a serious threat - especially on hardcourt.

The 26-year-old already has a fourth round appearance (her best at any of the four Majors) in Melbourne Park to her name, having made it to the stage back in 2016. That history, added with her impressive wins in the last couple of matches, would have inspired a lot of self-confidence in Gasparyan ahead of the deciding match.

Tsvetana Pironkova vs Margarita Gasparyan head-to-head

Advertisement

Tsvetana Pironkova had to make some adjustments during her second round match.

Tsvetana Pironkova leads Margarita Gasparyan 1-0 in their head-to-head record. Their only meeting came on the hardcourts of Istanbul in 2015, with the Bulgarian managing a hard-fought three-set win.

Tsvetana Pironkova vs Margarita Gasparyan prediction

Both Tsvetana Pironkova and Margarita Gasparyan have scored some good wins this week in Dubai, and would be feeling good about their game.

Pironkova, who steamrolled through her first match, was faced with some tough questions in her second. The Bulgarian's forehand was put under huge pressure throughout the encounter, but she was able to make the necessary adjustments to deal with the situation.

Gasparyan arguably has the more reliable shots off the baseline. That said, a lot will depend on how well she can handle the variety of shots that Pironkova throws at her.

This one has all the makings of a close match. But if the Bulgarian can continue to use her forehand slice as effectively as she has in her last two matches, she should be able to securely the coveted qualification berth.

Prediction: Tsvetana Pironkova to win in three sets.