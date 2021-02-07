Australian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Laslo Djere

Date: February 9, 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal vs Laslo Djere preview

It's been a rough start to the 2021 season for World No. 2 Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard came to Melbourne hoping to take sole possession of the record for most Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis. Nadal is also in line to become only the second man in the Open Era (after 'Rocket' Rod Laver) to win every Grand Slam singles title twice in his career.

However, the 2009 Australian Open champion's preparations suffered an unexpected jolt due to a back issue that forced him to sit out the just-concluded ATP Cup.

During his pre-tournament presser, Nadal said that the injury was not serious. And as usual, the 34-year-old is not looking beyond his first round match for now.

“I don't think about not playing. The thing is about in which conditions I’m going to start the tournament,” Nadal said. "I am practising again. I did a lot of things to recover. [It] is not serious, but the muscle is still tight.”

“The only thing that I can [do] is keep doing my way, give myself chances to, first of all, compete at the beginning of the tournament, and then give myself chances to try to go over that first round against Djere, and then you win days to try to be better.”

Laslo Djere

Advertisement

His first-round opponent on Tuesday will be Laslo Djere of Serbia. Djere is a former World No. 27, now ranked No. 56.

The 25-year-old has not had the best start to the 2021 season either. He retired during his first round match in Antalya in early January, and was knocked out in straight sets in his first match at one of the tune-up events in Melbourne.

The Serb is also looking to win his first main draw match at the Australian Open after three successive first-round exits.

Rafael Nadal vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

This is the first meeting between Rafael Nadal and Laslo Djere on the ATP Tour. Thus, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Laslo Djere prediction

Rafael Nadal

The big question for this first-round match will be Rafael Nadal's fitness levels. The Spaniard's movement on court is one of the cornerstones of his game.

If the back issue hinders him severely in his movement or his serve, he could face a tough time. This is especially true as Djere has recorded wins over Top 10 players such as Dominic Thiem and Juan Martin del Potro.

Nadal has a long history of playing through injuries and when he is not 100% fit. Thus, it would take something serious for him to consider not taking the court on Tuesday. If he's fit enough, Nadal is the strong favorite to win this encounter.

Prediction - Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.