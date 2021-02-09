Australian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh

Date: 11 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Ten Network / Sony Liv Premium

Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh preview

World No. 2 and 2009 champion Rafael Nadal will face up-and-coming American Michael Mmoh on Thursday, in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open.

There have been profound concerns regarding Rafael Nadal's fitness ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year. The Spanish legend opened up last week about back issues hurting his preparations for the Australian Open.

But Nadal showed minimal signs of that in his opening-round win over Laslo Djere. The Spaniard raced to an early lead in the opening set before Djere threatened to level the set. Nadal held his nerve to serve out the set at the second time of asking and eventually sealed the match in straight sets.

Nadal's opponent, America's Michael Mmoh had to overcome a 5-set marathon against veteran Viktor Troicki to progress to the second round at Melbourne Park for the second consecutive year.

The 23-year-old was down 2 sets to 1 but showed incredible fighting spirit to stage a comeback in the fourth and fifth sets, both of which were contested tightly.

Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh head-to-head

Michael Mmoh

This will be the first-ever career meeting between Rafael Nadal and Michael Mmoh, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh prediction

The biggest concern about Rafael Nadal's game, owing to his back issues, has been his serve.

That showed in the Spaniard's opening match on Tuesday, as his average first serve speed was down to 176 kmph. But Nadal made up for that largely by amping up the aggression on his groundstrokes, especially on the forehand side.

Nadal has talked about having back issues in the past few days

On paper, Michael Mmoh is not exactly the kind of opponent one would expect to cash in on Nadal's compromised serve as the American's returning ability is slightly below-par.

Mmoh bases his game around quick and aggressive groundstrokes and would look to outhit Nadal from the back of the court — a tried-and-tested strategy that has often failed. But with only three Grand Slam main draw match wins so far, Mmoh would be eager to grab this opportunity and make a statement against the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Even if he does produce a fight, Nadal has enough in his armory to get a win against his inexperienced opponent.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.