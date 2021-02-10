Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: 12 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport Player | India - Sony Six

Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Seven-time champion Serena Williams went one step closer to a record-equaling 24th Major by defeating Nina Stojanovic in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open.

The American legend will now face rising star Anastasia Potapova for a place in the last-16 on Friday. The 19-year-old Russian overcame the challenge of Timea Babos in her second-round clash, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Serena Williams meanwhile dropped just three games against Stojanovic, all of which were in the first set. Counting in her first-round win over Laura Siegemund, Williams has dropped a mere five games so far and looks well-poised to make yet another deep run at Melbourne Park.

The World No. 11 was at her destructive best against Stojanovic, hammering a whopping 27 winners past the Serb. Williams grew into the match as it progressed and showed why she must not be written off even at 39.

She won 91% of her first serves in the second set but, more importantly, did not commit any unforced errors.

There appeared to be some physical concerns for Serena as the American was seen using a medicine ball on her right foot ahead of her match. However, after her win, Williams allayed those fears by assuring that her foot issue is a long-standing one influenced by climate changes and added that it isn’t a debilitating condition.

Anastasia Potapova

Next up for Williams will be Anastasia Potapova, who has been making giant strides on the tour in the past couple of years. The Russian has already had her best-ever Grand Slam result by making it to the third round at the Australian Open this year.

Potapova began her campaign by upsetting 24th seed Alison Riske in the opening round with a remarkable 6-2, 6-1 scoreline. The teenager then continued her fine form against Timea Babos to enter the last-32.

Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Serena Williams leads Anastasia Potapova by 1-0 in the head-to-head. The duo had squared off in the first round of the Australian Open last year, with the 23-time Major champion winning 6-3, 6-0.

Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Serena Williams

Anastasia Potapova has undoubtedly shown a marked improvement in her performances lately but will nevertheless face an uphill task against Serena Williams.

This match will likely see Serena unleashing her wide range of groundstrokes to break through Potapova’s stubborn defense. Should Williams keep her errors to a minimum as she has done so far, she shouldn’t have a problem dealing with the Russian’s game.

Potapova, on her part, should look to come to the net with more frequency than she usually does, as this could give her ways to finish points against Williams.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win in straight sets