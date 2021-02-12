Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams vs Aryna Sabalenka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Serena Williams vs (10) Aryna Sabalenka

Date: 14 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD 80,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport Player | India - Sony Six

Serena Williams vs Aryna Sabalenka preview

Serena Williams faced her toughest test by far at the 2021 Australian Open during her match against Anastasia Potapova on Friday. The 23-time Major champion came from 5-3 down in the opening set and saved a couple of set points as well to notch up a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win.

Williams will next face the dangerous Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16. The Belarusian breezed past Ann Li in her third-round fixture, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Serena Williams had an uncharacteristically slow and erratic start against Potapova, racking up 25 unforced errors in the first set. The American’s misery was compounded by her second serve, which lacked teeth against the Russian’s aggressive return game.

Despite the strongest elements of her game not working, Serena maintained her composure to take the opening set in the tiebreak.

The second set was all smooth sailing for the seven-time Australian Open champion. Williams cruised, breaking her opponent three times while committing a mere six unforced errors.

Nevertheless, Williams’ scratchy opening set form will give her some concern ahead of her clash against Aryna Sabalenka. This is a fixture that is sure to grab many eyeballs despite crowds being barred from stadiums in Melbourne.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka required an hour to get past Ann Li, unleashing 19 winners while committing a mere nine unforced errors. While the scoreline suggests it was one-sided, Ann Li did ask questions of Sabalenka’s service games.

However, the Belarusian displayed some outstanding ball-striking to get her way out of trouble, saving all four break points in the process.

Aryna Sabalenka has won 18 of her last 19 matches, dating back to last year’s Ostrava Open. The Belarusian’s only loss came at the recent Gippsland Trophy, where she was ousted in the opening round by Kaia Kanepi.

Serena Williams vs Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head

Interestingly, Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka have never faced each other on tour before, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Serena Williams vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction

Aryna Sabalenka's ball-striking will greatly test Serena Williams

Anastasia Potapova showed on Friday that one could put Serena Williams under the gun by being the aggressor in the rallies. And there is arguably no one better at doing that than Aryna Sabalenka.

That said, the Belarusian will undoubtedly need to vary her tactics because Serena Williams is an expert in redirecting the pace of the ball.

The lack of a crowd may affect Williams, who often looks for support from the spectators in difficult moments. Even so, it will take a monumental effort from Aryna Sabalenka to eliminate Williams, given the great champion that the American is.

But Sabalenka is enjoying the best form of her life and will be keen to make the most of it to reach the quarterfinals of a Major for the first time in her career.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.