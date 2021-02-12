Australian Open 2021: Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Simona Halep vs (15) Iga Swiatek

Date: 14 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Advertisement

Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek preview

Simona Halep already has a Hall-of-Fame worthy career, given that she is a former French Open and Wimbledon champion. The 29-year-old has also been to the final of the Australian Open, and is a former World No. 1.

Halep in fact has been one of the most consistent faces in women's tennis over the past few years. That is reinforced by her seven-year-long presence inside the world's top 10.

Having tasted Grand Slam glory in the past, Halep is longer satisfied just by reaching the latter rounds of Majors. The Romanian will surely be looking to add to her Grand Slam tally in 2021.

But she has a formidable obstacle to overcome before she can dream of lifting the trophy at Melbourne Park - a fourth-round battle against reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek

Advertisement

Then ranked No. 54, Swiatek stunned the tennis world with her athleticism and power at the French Open last year. The 19-year-old didn't lose a set all tournament in Paris, and she also registered a crushing win over Halep en route the title.

In her first tournament appearance after that run, Swiatek was beaten by Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Gippsland trophy in the second round. But she seems back to her best at the Australian Open, having reached the fourth round without dropping a set.

Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep at the 2020 French Open

Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek have played on two occasions on the WTA Tour, with their head-to-head being tied at 1-1.

Interestingly, both of their previous encounters have come at Grand Slams. Halep won their fourth round encounter at Roland Garros 2019, losing just one game in the process. But Swiatek turned the tables on the Romanian with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win at last year's French Open.

Halep on facing Swiatek: “It’s a big challenge because she crushed me at French Open. So I just have to do something better to play a better match agianst her. I’m confident, I’m here to do my best, and let’s see.”#AusOpen — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek prediction

Simona Halep

Simona Halep won back-to-back titles after the tour resumed in August, and was many experts' favorite to win the French Open. But she lost early in Paris, and has played only one event since - suffering a quarterfinal loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova last week in Melbourne.

Halep registered a straight-sets win over Lizette Cabrera in the Australian Open first round. But she needed all of her experience to come back from 2-5 down in the final set of her second rounder against Alja Tomljanovic.

On Friday Halep was impressive once again, in a 6-1, 6-3 win over Veronika Kudermetova.

Iga Swiatek has also come through the first week unscathed. The Pole has scored straight-sets wins over Arantxa Rus, Camilla Giorgi and Fiona Ferro to advance to the last 16.

Halep will need to ensure she doesn't get off to a slow start like she did in Paris, or else Swiatek will start imposing her big game on the match. With both their previous encounters being one-sided, fans will be hoping to see a close contest this time around.

If both players hit their stride early, this should be an extremely fascinating encounter to watch. But with revenge on her mind, Halep might be a little more motivated to get the win this time.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.