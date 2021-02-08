Australian Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon

Date: 9 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Match timing: Approx. 8.30 pm local time, 3 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon preview

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas will kickstart his 2021 Australian Open campaign on Tuesday against France's Gilles Simon.

Tsitsipas is coming off a fairly successful ATP Cup stint. Even though Greece failed to make it to the semifinals, the 22-year-old did his bit by registering straight-sets victories over Roberto Bautista Agut and Alex de Minaur.

Tsitsipas has happy memories of the Australian Open; this is the tournament where he made his first Major semifinal. The Greek had reached the last four in the 2019 edition of the Melbourne Slam, famously ousting defending champion Roger Federer in the fourth round.

The last time Stefanos Tsitsipas played in a Major, he managed to make it to the last four (2020 French Open). Now, on a surface where he has found enormous success over the years, the 22-year-old will be hoping to showcase his abilities to the fullest.

At this year's Australian Open, Tsitsipas has been drawn in the same quarter as Rafael Nadal. Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz and Karen Khachanov are the other seeded players in his quarter.

But first, Tsitsipas will have to face the challenge of the experienced Gilles Simon. Simon will be playing in his 15th Australian Open, but he has made it to the second week here just once (2009).

Gilles Simon

The Frenchman's form coming into this event isn't the best. He exited in the second round of the 2021 Murray River Open, losing in straight sets to countryman Jeremy Chardy.

Simon's recent showings at the Slams aren't very inspiring either. The 36-year-old has failed to progress beyond the second round at any Major since Wimbledon 2018.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gilles Simon have never faced each other before, so their current head-to-head is 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 ATP Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the overwhelming favorite to win this match, given his superior form and pedigree. The Greek has his sights set on winning a Major soon, and he will be as determined as ever to begin his Melbourne campaign on a positive note.

Gilles Simon was once a feared competitor, known for his astute tactical acumen that helped him outwit even the top players. However, the Frenchman has understandably slowed down with age, which has negated his movement as well as his counterpunching skills.

Tsitsipas played some sublime tennis at the ATP Cup, and it will take a superhuman effort from Simon to get anything out of this match.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.