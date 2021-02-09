Australian Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: 11 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fifth seed at the 2021 Australian Open, has started off his tournament on a good note. Tsitsipas beat the experienced Gilles Simon in straight sets in the first round, with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 scoreline.

The Greek didn't concede a break point throughout the match and looked completely at ease against Simon.

Tsitsipas had made the semifinals at the Australian Open in 2019, and had also reached the final four at Roland Garros last year. Moreover, he started 2021 with a couple of very strong performances in the ATP Cup, beating Alex de Minaur and Roberto Bautista Agut convincingly.

World number six Stefanos Tsitsipas looks in form, beats Gilles Simon 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 in 91 minutes to reach the 2nd round of the #AusOpen vs... Kokkinakis.



[getty] pic.twitter.com/wmXAIhVtNM — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 9, 2021

Tsitsipas will now face Aussie wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. Kokkinakis has qualified for the main draw at the Australian Open four times before, but has failed to get past the second round. But the 24-year-old looked solid in his first-round clash against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo, winning 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Though a promising talent, Kokkinakis has struggled with injuries throughout his career. The match against Kwon was just his second on tour since September 2019.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Thanasi Kokkinakis have not met on tour before. They go into this match with their head-to-head tied at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Stefanos Tsitsipas is being touted as one of the favorites for the Australian Open title this year, and he is widely expected to get the better of Thanasi Kokkinakis. Tsitsipas' attacking baseline game makes him particularly effective in Melbourne, and he also has an assured, calm manner on the court.

But Kokkinakis, a runner-up at the Junior Australian Open and Junior US Open, has also always had an affinity towards hardcourts. Like his contemporary Nick Kyrgios, Kokkinakis has a big serve and big groundstrokes; he slammed as many as 19 aces in the first round.

Considering the duo have not met before, Kokkinakis might be a slightly tricky opponent for Tsitsipas. All things considered, however, the Greek international is likely to navigate the challenge without too much trouble.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in four sets.