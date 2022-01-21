Australian Open 2022 Day 5: 5 must-watch matches today ft. Nadal vs Khachanov & Osaka vs Anisimova

The Australian Open has played host to brilliant tennis action so far, eclipsing Novak Djokovic's medical exemption controversy that dominated the build-up to the Slam.

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Andrey Rublev and Barbora Krejcikova have cruised into the third round, while Garbine Muguruza was the highest-ranked player to be eliminated, falling to Alize Cornet.

Another notable player who bit the dust early was sixth seed Anett Kontaveit, who lost to Denmark's Clara Tauson in the second round. Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu was also ousted, losing to Danka Kovinic in three sets.

The men's singles tournament has seen some shocks as well, with 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz losing to Adrian Mannarino in straight sets and 13th seed Diego Schwartzman being eliminated by Christopher O'Connell.

Day 5 of the Australian Open is expected to throw up plenty of exciting third-round contests. A total of 16 singles matches will take place on Friday, with the likes of Nadal, Barty and Osaka in action.

So without further ado, here are five matches to watch out for on Day 5 of this year's Australian Open.

#5 Matteo Berrettini vs Carlos Alcaraz

Matteo Berrettini faces a tough test against Carlos Alcaraz

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini has been made to work hard this week, dropping one set in each of his first two matches, against Brandon Nakashima and Stefan Kozlov.

The Italian will now face one of the finest young talents in the sport in Carlos Alcaraz, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament. The Spaniard dismantled Alejandro Tabilo in his opener, before dousing the challenge of Dusan Lajovic.

Alcaraz and Berrettini met in the quarterfinals of last year's Erste Bank Open in Vienna, with the Spaniard winning in three sets.

#4 Ashleigh Barty vs Camila Giorgi

Ashleigh Barty will be keen on winning the Australia Open this year

Women's No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is on a mission to become the first Australian woman to win the Melbourne Slam since 1978. The World No. 1 has been in scintillating form so far and is the favorite to lift the trophy next Saturday.

Barty dropped a combined total of three games in her matches against Lesia Tsurenko and Lucia Bronzetti. Next up for the 25-year-old is 30th seed Camila Giorgi, who has also won both of her matches in straight sets.

Barty has won each of their three meetings so far and is the odds-on favorite to make it four from four.

#3 Reilly Opelka vs Denis Shapovalov

Opelka vs Shapovalov will be one to watch

The third-round contest between Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov could prove to be one of the matches of the tournament.

While Opelka is yet to drop a set at the Australian Open, Shapovalov had to survive two major scares in order to reach the third round. The Canadian beat Laslo Djere in four tight sets in his opener, before edging past South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-2.

Both players are aiming to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in their respective careers, making this a fascinating contest.

#2 Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova

Reigning champion Naomi Osaka faces Amanda Anisimova

Reigning champion Naomi Osaka has fared well at the Australian Open so far. The Japanese started with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Camila Osorio and followed it up by defeating Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-4.

Next up for the former World No. 1 is Amanda Anisimova, who is yet to lose a match this year. The American came back from a set down to win her opening match against Arianne Hartono. In the second round, Anisimova stunned Olympic champion and 22nd seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

Friday's meeting will be the first between Osaka and Anisimova.

#1 Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov

Nadal will be expected to maintain his good record against Karen Khachanov

Rafael Nadal is by no means the favorite to win this year's Australian Open but he cannot be ruled out completely. The Spaniard began his season by winning the title at the Melbourne Summer Set, and has carried the momentum into the Australian Open.

Nadal crushed Marcos Giron in the first round and produced another dominant display to defeat Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in the second.

But he will face a much sterner test in the shape of Karen Khachanov in the third round.

Nadal leads the head-to-head 7-0 and has only ever dropped once set against the Russian.

