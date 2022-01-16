Australian Open 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (32) Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: 18 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

de Minaur at the 2022 ATP Cup.

32nd seed Alex de Minaur will take on rising Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday.

De Minaur had a pretty decent season in 2021, winning titles at the Antalya Open and the Eastbourne International. However, he struggled in the bigger tournaments and failed to go beyond the third round at any of the Majors.

The Australian began the 2022 season at the 2022 ATP Cup. He won two of his three group-stage matches, including an upset victory over World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini.

De Minaur has never been beyond the third round at his home Slam and will be looking to set that right this time around.

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals.

Lorenzo Musetti continued his steady progress in 2021 and ended the year ranked 59th. He reached the semifinals of two ATP 500 events, the Mexican Open and Lyon Open, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas on both occasions.

The Italian also reached the fourth round at Roland Garros, where he led Novak Djokovic by two sets to love. But he had to retire in the fifth set due to an injury after the Serb had mounted a comeback.

Musetti has played only one match this season at the Adelaide International, where he lost to Taro Daniel. The 2022 Australian Open will mark his debut at the Malbourne Slam. He won the title at Melbourne Park as a junior in 2019 and will be looking to make a similar impact in the pro circuit.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen

Fast-rising ranking

Growing list of significant wins



19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti is bringing his flair to



@ToshibaAUS • @ToshibaAmerica • #Toshiba • Audacious shot-makingFast-rising rankingGrowing list of significant wins19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti is bringing his flair to #AO2022 #Toshiba AO Audacious shot-making ✨Fast-rising ranking 🚀Growing list of significant wins 📈🇮🇹 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti is bringing his flair to #AO2022@ToshibaAUS • @ToshibaAmerica • #Toshiba • #ToshibaAO

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

This will be their first meeting, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

De Minaur at the 2021 French Open.

De Minaur will have a slight edge going into this encounter, considering his experience on the tour compared to his opponent. He also played quite well at the 2022 ATP Cup, indicating he's in good form.

Musetti has shown in the past that he's able to go toe-to-toe with the best players in the world, but he lacks consistency. His stylish one-handed backhand has won him a huge fan-following, but he needs to make it work on court. The Italian has a reliable forehand as well.

De Minaur, meanwhile, is an excellent mover around the court and has the ability to get almost any ball back. With a strong forehand, decent serve and amazing footwork, the 22-year-old is a formidable opponent, especially on hardcourt.

Playing in front of his home crowd should lift the Australian and he should be able to survive the Musetti challenge and advance to the second round.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram