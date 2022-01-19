Australian Open 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Radu Albot preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Radu Albot

Date: 21 January 2022

Tournament: 2022 Australian Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Alexander Zverev vs Radu Albot preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 3

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will face off against qualifier Radu Albot in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open on Friday. The German got off to a slow start in his first-round match against Daniel Altmaier and was forced into a couple of tie-breakers. However, he cruised through his next match against John Millman, defeating him 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the third round.

Radu Albot at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 3

Radu Albot had a good run in the 2022 Australian Open qualifiers, but struggled to carry the momentum into his first-round match against Yoshihito Nishioka. After a setback in the third set, the Moldovan recovered quickly to wrap up the match 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. However, in the second round against Aleksandar Vukic, the 32-year-old showcased his experience, defeating the Australian 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Albot reached the third round at the 2021 Australian Open and he'll be hoping to better that in his upcoming clash on Friday.

Alexander Zverev vs Radu Albot head-to-head

The two have squared off once before in the first round of the 2019 US Open, with Zverev leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. Albot pushed the German all the way in a thrilling five-setter after making a comeback from two sets down. However, the German held his nerve to win the match 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev vs Radu Albot prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 3

Zverev finished last season with a career-best six ATP titles and is the clear favorite heading into the match. However, Albot has put in dominating performances throughout the Australian Open and will relish the opportunity to go up against the World No. 3.

Zverev is an aggressive baseliner with a powerful serve. He will try to use his serve and heavy forehand to keep the Moldovan behind the baseline. Although Albot doesn't possess the power to trouble Zverev, he makes up for it with grit and determination. He will try to frustrate the German and capitalize on any errors.

If Zverev plays anywhere close to his best, it is highly unlikely that Albot will trouble him. The German looks in great form and will be determined to win the first Grand Slam of his career and attain the No. 1 ranking.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala