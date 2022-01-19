Australian Open 2022: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Samantha Stosur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (10) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Samantha Stosur

Date: 19 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Samantha Stosur preview

The second round of the 2022 Australian Open will see two former top-10 players -- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Samantha Stosur -- clash in an exciting matchup on Thursday.

Pavlyuchenkova, the 10th seed, made a solid start to her campaign with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over Anna Bondar in her opening match. A three-time quarterifinalist at Melbourne Park, the Russian will now be looking to build on her first-round win.

Samantha Stosur is playing in her last singles Grand Slam event

Samantha Stosur, meanwhile, notched up a three-set win over American Robin Anderson. The former Australian No. 1 is playing in her last Grand Slam singles event. She was visibly emotional after receiving a warm reception from the home crowd at the end of the encounter.

The Aussie has made it past the second round of her home Slam on only half a dozen occasions and faces a tough test in the form of Pavlyuchenkova.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Samantha Stosur head-to-head

Samantha Stosur leads Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-4 in their current head-to-head. The Aussie has also won the duo's past two meetings, but they have not met in nearly four years.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Samantha Stosur prediction

Pavlyuhcnekova will be the firm favorite heading into the contest

The duo's head-to-head record notwithstanding, Pavlyuchenkova will enter this contest as the heavy favorite. The Russian has had her fair share of troubles against Stosur, but most of the duo's meetings came at a time when the Aussie was at her peak.

At her best, Stosur possesses one of the most effective serves and forehands on the women's tour. That said, the 37-year-old has focussed more on her doubles career in recent years, while having struggled to string together consistent results in singles.

Pavlyuchenkova, on the other hand, has been on an ascent of late. The Russian peaked during the 2021 season, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final and breaking into the top 10 in the world rankings.

A former junior No. 1, the Russian always possessed the weapons -- in the form of her explosive groundstrokes -- to beat any opponent. But it was her improved mindset that helped her unleash her full potential.

This match is likely to be on Pavlyuchenkova's racket. She will still need to be wary of Stosur's strengths, her forehand and forecourt skills in particular. If she can maintain a steady level, the 10th seed should be able to come through unscathed.

Prediction: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win in straight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala