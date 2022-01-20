Australian Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: [5] Andrey Rublev vs [27] Marin Cilic

Date: 22 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic preview

The World No. 5 is yet to drop a set at the Australian Open

World No. 6 Andrey Rublev will take on former Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic in the third round of the Melbourne Slam on Saturday.

The Russian had an impressive 2021 season, winning the Rotterdam Open and reaching the final of Masters 1000 tournaments in Monte-Carlo and Cincinnati. Rublev's exploits earned him a spot at the season-ending ATP Finals, where he crashed out in the group stages.

The 24-year-old opened his Australian Open campaign against Italy's Gianluca Mager. The Russian won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash against Ricardas Berankis. Rublev then beat the Lithuanian 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 to reach the third round.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



cruises into the third round with a 6-4 6-2 6-0 victory over Berankis.



#AusOpen · #AO2022 Impressive stuff @AndreyRublev97 cruises into the third round with a 6-4 6-2 6-0 victory over Berankis. Impressive stuff 💥@AndreyRublev97 cruises into the third round with a 6-4 6-2 6-0 victory over Berankis. #AusOpen · #AO2022 https://t.co/GA6mUvAngh

His next opponent, Cilic, won two tournaments last year -- the Stuttgart Open and the St. Petersburg Open.

The Croat began his 2022 season at the Adelaide International, where he reached the semifinals before losing to Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

The 33-year-old then competed at Adelaide International 2, advancing to the semifinals, where he lost to eventual champion Thanasi Kokkinakkis.

At the Australian Open, Cilic beat Ecuadorian qualifier Emilio Gomez in straight sets before defeating Norbert Gombos in four.

Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

The two players will meet for the sixth time on Saturday. Rublev leads the current head-to-head 4-1, having won each of their last four meetings. Cilic's only win came at the Geneva Open back in 2015.

Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic prediction

While Rublev has had it easy at the Australian Open so far, Cilic has had to work hard for his wins. The Croat dropped the third set against Gombos in his second-round match and was pushed to a tie-break in the fourth.

Cilic has served well throughout the tournament though. He has struck a total of 37 aces in this year's Australian Open so far and will be looking to produce a similar serving display against Rublev.

The Russian, on his part, will try to dominate the rallies using his powerful forenand and force Cilic into his weaker backhand corner.

Cilic will likely put up a fight, but Rublev should be able to walk away unscathed.

Prediction: Rublev to win in straight sets

