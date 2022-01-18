Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Andy Murray vs (Q) Taro Daniel

Date: 20 January 2022.

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv.

Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel preview

Murray at the 2022 Australian Open.

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will lock horns with qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open on Thursday.

Murray engaged in an epic five-set battle with Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round on Tuesday, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4. This was his first victory at the tournament since 2017, when he reached the fourth round.

Taro Daniel at the 2022 Australian Open.

While Murray had to battle hard, Taro Daniel registered a straightforward 7-6(1), 6-1, 6-1 win over qualifier Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.

The two were evenly matched in the first set and did not drop serve even once. The Japanese fell behind 5-1 in the tie-break, but staged an incredible comeback to clinch the opening set and take control of the match. Daniel pulled away over the course of the next two sets to register just his second-ever victory at Melbourne Park.

He'll now look to progress beyond the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

The two have faced off once before, with Murray leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. He defeated the Japanese 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 in the 2016 Davis Cup.

Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel prediction

Murray at the 2022 Australian Open.

Murray will be the favorite heading into this match, provided he recovers fully after his marathon first-round encounter. The Brit's defensive skills were on full display against Basilashvili and Daniel could struggle to hit through the three-time Slam champion, considering his lack of firepower.

Moreover, there is a huge gulf in experience between the two players on the biggest stage of tennis. Murray is a five-time finalist at the Australian Open, while Daniel has never been past the second round.

All things considered, the chances of Daniel pulling off an upset are extremely slim.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram