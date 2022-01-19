Australian Open 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Anett Kontaveit vs Clara Tauson.

Date: 20 January 2022.

Tournament: Australian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $75,000,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv.

Anett Kontaveit vs Clara Tauson preview

Kontaveit at the 2022 Australian Open.

Sixth seed Anett Kontaveit is set to face off against teenager Clara Tauson in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open on Thursday.

Kontaveit continued her winning ways as she defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-2 6-3 to kickstart her campaign in Melbourne. She has been playing incredibly well over the last few months and has taken her game to the next level.

She has won four titles since the end of August 2021 and was the runner-up at the WTA Finals. She began the 2022 season by reaching the semifinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic, where Barbora Krejcikova edged her in a thrilling contest.

The 2020 Australian Open remains the only time the Estonian has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. Considering her form at the moment, she's certainly capable of besting that record.

Clara Tauson at the 2022 Australian Open.

Clara Tauson made a winning debut at the Australian Open as she defeated local favorite Astra Sharma 6-3 6-4 in the first round.

The teenager's rise to the top has been impressive. 2021 was the first time she played a full season on the tour. She won two titles at the Lyon Open and the Luxembourg Open. She also reached another final at the Courmayeur Open.

Clara Tauson defeats Sharma 6-3, 6-4 to set up a tasty 2R vs. Kontaveit! Her first win at the #AusOpen Clara Tauson defeats Sharma 6-3, 6-4 to set up a tasty 2R vs. Kontaveit! Her first win at the #AusOpen 💪🇩🇰 Clara Tauson defeats Sharma 6-3, 6-4 to set up a tasty 2R vs. Kontaveit! https://t.co/tIJqhyt6sV

Tauson started the 2022 season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set. She's now made her debut in the top 40 of the rankings, peaking at number 39 so far. She won the Australian Open as a junior in 2019 and will now aim to produce a similar result as a pro.

Anett Kontaveit vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Anett Kontaveit vs Clara Tauson prediction

Kontaveit at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Kontaveit's form and years of experience makes her the favorite to win this contest over Tauson. The teenager certainly has the potential to make it a competitive match.

Both players look to dictate the game with their powerful groundstrokes and possess reliable serves. Kontaveit's got a bit more variety in her game, utilizing different shots and even being adept at the net.

The Estonian has lost quite rarely over the last four months. Her defeats have come at the hands of Garbine Muguruza, Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova and Ons Jabeur, all of whom are incredible players.

Tauson's game is impressive and she's on her way to becoming a top player, but she's got a lot of learning to do. Expect Kontaveit to impart a few lessons.

Prediction: Anett Kontaveit to win in straight sets.

Edited by shilpa17.ram