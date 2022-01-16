Australian Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Storm Sanders preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Storm Sanders

Date: 18 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Aryna Sabalenka vs Storm Sanders preview

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will begin her quest for her maiden Grand Slam title against World No. 135 Storm Sanders at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Belarusian had a breakthrough season in 2021. She won a couple of titles and made the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open for the first time in her career.

However, the World No. 2 hasn't been able to sustain that high a level since her US Open heroics.

Sabalenka went on to lose five of her next seven matches, including two defeats in her first matches at the Adelaide International 1 & 2 this season.

The 23-year-old will thus be heading into the first Major of the season on a three-match losing streak and low on morale. Suffice to say, she needs a commanding win in her first match at the Australian Open to regain some of her lost confidence.

Storm Sanders strikes a forehand at 2022 Adelaide International 2

Storm Sanders, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 119 in singles in 2021, has been awarded a wildcard for her home Slam this year. This will be her first appearance in the Australian Open main draw since 2016.

The southpaw has never made it past the first round at any of the four Slams but with Sabalenka tottering, she would relish the opportunity to make a statement-win at home.

Sanders has had a better career in doubles, though. She teamed up with Ashleigh Barty to claim the Adelaide International 1 title this year, which has now catapulted her doubles ranking to a career-high 27.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Storm Sanders head-to-head

Sabelenka leads the head-to-head against Storm Sanders 1-0, having won their solitary meeting 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in Perth six years ago.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Storm Sanders prediction

Aryna Sabalenka in action at 2022 Adelaide International 2

Sabalenka's serve deserted her during her two matches at Adelaide, leaking a humiliating 39 double faults in total. The 23-year-old even hit under-arm serves several times during her three-set defeat to Rebecca Peterson this week.

Sabalenka looked distraught and clueless in both matches. Her issues appeared to be more psychological than just a bad serving day.

On her day, Sabalenka could be a deadly player to face for anyone standing on the opposite side of the net. If she gets her serve and her aggressive game working, she could blow Sanders off the court.

But Sabalenka's hard-hitting game has its own pitfalls. She is prone to making a huge number of unforced errors.

And Sanders is the kind of player who could put the second seed in a spot of bother with her dogged style of play. She will look to prolong the rallies and force her much-fancied opponent into making errors.

It is thus imperative for Sabalenka to serve well and produce a high quality attacking game with minimal errors if she wants to be in contention for the title.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.

