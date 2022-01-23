Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (21) Jessica Pegula
Date: 25 January 2022
Tournament: Australian Open 2022
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Melbourne, Australia
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $75,000,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv
Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula preview
Top seed Ashleigh Barty will continue her quest for a maiden Australian Open title in the quarterfinals on Tuesday against Jessica Pegula.
Barty kickstarted the Australian summer of tennis with a singles-doubles sweep at the Adelaide International. At Melbourne Park, the 25-year-old dismantled Lesia Tsurenko for the loss of just one game in the opening round before beating qualifier Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets.
30th seed Camila Giorgi was handed a 6-2, 6-3 defeat by the home favorite in the third round. By beating Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round, Ashleigh Barty booked her place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the fourth year in a row.
Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, is into the quarterfinals at the Australian Open for the second straight season. She survived a tough test in the opening round at Melbourne Park against Anhelina Kalinina, but notched straight-sets wins in the subsequent rounds over Bernarda Pera and Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.
The American pulled off a 7-6(0), 6-3 upset over fifth seed Maria Sakkari in the fourth round to book her berth in the last eight. She will be bidding to qualify for her maiden Grand Slam semifinal on Tuesday.
Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head
The sole meeting between Ashleigh Barty and Jessica Pegula took place at the 2019 French Open, where the former prevailed in straight sets. So Barty leads the head-to-head against the American 1-0.
Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula prediction
Ashleigh Barty's superior ranking and status as a multiple Grand Slam champion make her a strong favorite coming into the match. Her agile footwork, heavy forehand and exquisite slicing provide her with a versatile repertoire.
Before her match against Anisimova, the World No. 1 held an unbroken streak of 58 service games. Jessica Pegula will have to stay assertive on return and serve extremely well to challenge Barty's dominance.
If Barty succeeds in diluting Pegula's power with her slices and plays to her strengths, she should be able to advance to the semifinals.
Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.