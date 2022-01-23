Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (21) Jessica Pegula

Date: 25 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv

Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula preview

Top seed Ashleigh Barty will continue her quest for a maiden Australian Open title in the quarterfinals on Tuesday against Jessica Pegula.

Barty kickstarted the Australian summer of tennis with a singles-doubles sweep at the Adelaide International. At Melbourne Park, the 25-year-old dismantled Lesia Tsurenko for the loss of just one game in the opening round before beating qualifier Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets.

30th seed Camila Giorgi was handed a 6-2, 6-3 defeat by the home favorite in the third round. By beating Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round, Ashleigh Barty booked her place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the fourth year in a row.

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Australian Open

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, is into the quarterfinals at the Australian Open for the second straight season. She survived a tough test in the opening round at Melbourne Park against Anhelina Kalinina, but notched straight-sets wins in the subsequent rounds over Bernarda Pera and Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

The American pulled off a 7-6(0), 6-3 upset over fifth seed Maria Sakkari in the fourth round to book her berth in the last eight. She will be bidding to qualify for her maiden Grand Slam semifinal on Tuesday.

Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

The sole meeting between Ashleigh Barty and Jessica Pegula took place at the 2019 French Open, where the former prevailed in straight sets. So Barty leads the head-to-head against the American 1-0.

Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Ashleigh Barty's superior ranking and status as a multiple Grand Slam champion make her a strong favorite coming into the match. Her agile footwork, heavy forehand and exquisite slicing provide her with a versatile repertoire.

Ashleigh Barty in action against Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Australian Open

Before her match against Anisimova, the World No. 1 held an unbroken streak of 58 service games. Jessica Pegula will have to stay assertive on return and serve extremely well to challenge Barty's dominance.

If Barty succeeds in diluting Pegula's power with her slices and plays to her strengths, she should be able to advance to the semifinals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala