Australian Open 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys

Date: 25 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys preview

Krejcikova at the 2022 Australian Open

Fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova will square off against 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Krejcikova easily defeated two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. She played her best match of the tournament so far to completely outclass her opponent. Azarenka did have some physical issues that prevented her from playing at her best, but the Czech was simply too good.

This is the first time she has reached the quarterfinals in singles at the Australian Open. Since her triumph at last year's French Open, Krejcikova has transformed into one of the most consistent players on tour.

Madison Keys in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Madison Keys ended Paula Badosa's eight-match winning streak as she defeated her 6-3, 6-1 in the fourth round. The hard-hitting American's ball-striking was impeccable as she remained in control of the proceedings from the first point to the last. She finished with 26 winners and 18 unforced errors.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



is into the



#AO2022 Unstoppable @Madison_Keys is into the #AusOpen quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, taking down Paula Badosa 6-3 6-1. Unstoppable 💯@Madison_Keys is into the #AusOpen quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, taking down Paula Badosa 6-3 6-1. #AO2022 https://t.co/dIGsi7zf5q

This is the first time since 2018 that she has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Keys is now on a nine-match winning streak, having won the Adelaide International 2 in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian Open. With momentum firmly on her side, she will be hard to beat.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the pair, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys prediction

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2022 Australian Open

Both players are playing incredibly well at the moment so it should be a closely contested affair. This will be Krejcikova's third match in a row against a hard-hitting opponent.

Her consistent and restrained approach yielded good dividends against Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko in the previous two rounds. A similar tactic could work well against Keys as well.

Keys herself is playing smart tennis, balancing her high-risk game with measured choices. However, the Czech's versatile game could result in the former US Open finalist committing more errors than in previous matches.

Krejcikova has been in great form over the past year. She has handled the pressure moments well and this should give her an edge going into the contest. Her balanced game should help her advance to the last four.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Barbora Krejcikova to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala