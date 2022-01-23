Australian Open 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (4) Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys
Date: 25 January 2022
Tournament: Australian Open 2022
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Melbourne, Australia
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $75,000,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv
Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys preview
Fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova will square off against 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday.
Krejcikova easily defeated two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. She played her best match of the tournament so far to completely outclass her opponent. Azarenka did have some physical issues that prevented her from playing at her best, but the Czech was simply too good.
This is the first time she has reached the quarterfinals in singles at the Australian Open. Since her triumph at last year's French Open, Krejcikova has transformed into one of the most consistent players on tour.
Madison Keys ended Paula Badosa's eight-match winning streak as she defeated her 6-3, 6-1 in the fourth round. The hard-hitting American's ball-striking was impeccable as she remained in control of the proceedings from the first point to the last. She finished with 26 winners and 18 unforced errors.
This is the first time since 2018 that she has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Keys is now on a nine-match winning streak, having won the Adelaide International 2 in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian Open. With momentum firmly on her side, she will be hard to beat.
Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the pair, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys prediction
Both players are playing incredibly well at the moment so it should be a closely contested affair. This will be Krejcikova's third match in a row against a hard-hitting opponent.
Her consistent and restrained approach yielded good dividends against Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko in the previous two rounds. A similar tactic could work well against Keys as well.
Keys herself is playing smart tennis, balancing her high-risk game with measured choices. However, the Czech's versatile game could result in the former US Open finalist committing more errors than in previous matches.
Krejcikova has been in great form over the past year. She has handled the pressure moments well and this should give her an edge going into the contest. Her balanced game should help her advance to the last four.
Prediction: Barbora Krejcikova to win in three sets.