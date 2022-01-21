Australian Open 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Barbora Krejcikova vs (24) Victoria Azarenka

Date: 23 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Barbora Krejcikova vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2022 Australian Open

2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova will square off against former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday.

Krejcikova was thoroughly tested by 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the third round. After trailing by a set and a break, the fourth seed stepped up her game to defeat her Latvian opponent 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The Czech played well in the first couple of rounds, but her level today was not up to her usually high standards. Nevertheless, she's in the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in her singles career. She has now reached this stage at all four Majors.

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 Australian Open

Two-time Australian Open winner Azarenka scored a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory over former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina in the third round. The former champion was at her best the entire match, except for the very end. While serving for the match, she tightened up a little and her opponent attempted to take advantage.

Azarenka had to save three break points and needed six match points to close out proceedings. Such brief lapses might prove costly in later rounds. However, she has gotten better with every match in Melbourne so far and looks to be one of the favorites for the title.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

The pair have played just once before, with Azarenka leading 1-0 in head-to-head. She won their only encounter 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the 2020 Ostrava Open.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 Australian Open

Azarenka has dominated her opponents in her three matches so far and is the favorite to win this clash. Krejcikova faces yet another Grand Slam champion after defeating Ostapenko in the previous round.

The fourth seed found it hard to handle the Latvian's aggressive gameplay. Against Azarenka, who plays similarly but commits fewer errors than Ostapenko, she might find herself in trouble. Krejcikova will need to be dialed in from the very first point as the chances of making a comeback given her opponent's current form are slim.

Azarenka has won the Australian Open twice, in 2012 and 2013, and looks to be getting more dangerous with every round. Her serve has never been better and she's is committing very few unforced errors. Krejcikova will put up some resistance but it likely won't be enough to stop the former champion.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets.

