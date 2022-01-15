Australian Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (18) Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang

Date: 17 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang preview

Gauff in action at the 2022 Adelaide International.

18th seed Coco Gauff and former World No. 12 Wang Qiang will face off in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open on Monday.

Gauff has made a strong start to her 2022 season. She reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2, losing to Madison Keys in three sets. Prior to that, the American lost in the second round of the Adelaide International 1 to Ashleigh Barty. The teenager led by a set and a break before the World No. 1 turned things around to win in three sets.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



The door to the final is unlocked @Madison_Keys is through to her first #AdelaideTennis final, def. Coco Gauff 3-6 6-2 7-5 where Alison Riske awaits. The door to the final is unlocked 🔓🇺🇸 @Madison_Keys is through to her first #AdelaideTennis final, def. Coco Gauff 3-6 6-2 7-5 where Alison Riske awaits. https://t.co/LAhcszs3WA

Gauff's best performance at the Australian Open was a fourth-round appearance in 2020. After defeating defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in the next round.

Wang Qiang at the 2021 French Open.

Meanwhile, Wang Qiang struggled the last couple of years after reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 12 in 2019. She played in only six tournaments in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In 2021, the Chinese reached the final of the WTA 250 in Parma, losing to Gauff. Other than that, her results were subpar. The World No. 112 ended her season early after a second-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics.

Qiang's 2022 season hasn't started on a good note either. She lost in the qualifying rounds of the two tournaments she competed in. The 30-year old will be aiming for a quick reversal of fortunes at the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang head-to-head

They've played against each other twice so far, with Gauff leading 2-0 in head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter 6-3, 7-6 (1) in the second round of the 2021 Roland Garros.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang prediction

Gauff in action at the 2021 US Open.

The last two years have been contrasting for the two players. Coco Gauff's career has been on the rise while Wang Qiang has regressed quite a bit.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



( @WTA)



Need some cold blood on a break point? Call Coco Gauff! Need some cold blood on a break point? Call Coco Gauff! (🎥 @WTA)https://t.co/bTX7UWYWng

Gauff will be the overwhelming favorite to win this contest, considering her opponent's current form. But the teenager shouldn't underestimate her opponent, who at her best is a challenging competitor to face. The 30-year-old famously upset Serena Williams in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open.

Gauff has certainly worked on improving her game and the results are visible. However, her serve still misfires under pressure at times, giving her opponents an advantage. But the youngster's athleticism and steely defense often compensate for her shortcomings, which should be enough for her to win this encounter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Gauff to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee