Australian Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (27) Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet

Date: 26 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet preview

Danielle Collins and Alize Cornet came through hard-fought wins in their respective fourth-round matches to set up a quarterfinal clash at the 2022 Australian Open.

First out on Rod Laver Arena, Collins, the 27th seed, came back from a set down to upset Elise Merterns. The American raised her level after dropping the opener, putting pressure on her opponent with some aggressive returns to take a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win.

A former semifinalist at Melbourne Park, Collins will now be looking to match her showing from 2019 on Wednesday.

Alize Cornet at the 2022 Australian Open

Cornet, for her part, achieved a career milestone with her marathon win over Simona Halep in the fourth round.

Playing in her 63rd Grand Slam main draw, the Frenchwoman made her first quarterfinal, coming through 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 after two hours and 33 minutes. Cornet previously scored upset wins over the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Tamara Zidansek. She will look to carry her momentum into the quarterfinal showdown.

Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Alize Cornet and Danielle Collins, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet prediction

Collins reached the 2019 Australian Open semifinals

The quarterfinal clash will pit Danielle Collins' aggressive baseline game against Alize Cornet's tenacious defense.

Cornet, however, has played with a lot of positive intent this week and will enter the contest looking to take control of the points. The 32-year-old has been especially effective on returns. She has the second highest first-serve return win percentage among the remaining players and will need to continue playing in the same vein.

For Collins, the key will be to maintain a steady level. The American cannot afford to give away as many unforced errors -- including double faults -- as she has in her last few matches.

This quarterfinal encounter could well go down to the wire. But given the level that Cornet has produced to oust some of the biggest names in the women's game this week, she might hold a slight edge.

Prediction: Alize Cornet to win in three sets

