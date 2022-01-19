Australian Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Ana Konjuh preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (27) Danielle Collins vs Ana Konjuh

Date: 20 January 2022.

Tournament: Australian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $75,000,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv.

Danielle Collins vs Ana Konjuh preview

2019 semifinalist Danielle Collins will look to return to the third round of the Australian Open when she takes on the 58th-ranked Ana Konjuh on Thursday.

Collins has come to Australia on the back of a highly successful 2021 season that saw her win a couple of titles. A right shoulder injury forced her to retire from the semifinals of her last tournament in Linz. The American chose to rest and recover instead of playing any warmup events ahead of the Australian Open.

wta @WTA



Danielle Collins gets the better of Dolehide 6-1, 6-3 to reach the second round, where she'll face Konjuh!



#AusOpen Danielle Collins gets the better of Dolehide 6-1, 6-3 to reach the second round, where she'll face Konjuh! 🗽🇺🇸 Danielle Collins gets the better of Dolehide 6-1, 6-3 to reach the second round, where she'll face Konjuh!#AusOpen https://t.co/V5GPJSANyL

The rust didn't affect her as Collins powered 17 winners past qualifier Caroline Dolehide to race into the second round of the Melbourne Major with a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Ana Konjuh in action at 2022 Adelaide International 2

Former World No. 20 Ana Konjuh, meanwhile, is battling her way back to the top echelons of the sport after four elbow surgeries.

The 24-year-old managed to stay healthy last year, reaching the final in Belgrade and the semifinals in San Jose.

The Croat has made a positive start to the new season with a couple of quarterfinal finishes in Melbourne and Adelaide.

Her renewed confidence and improved fitness were evident when she fought for 2 hours 18 minutes to see off World No. 36 Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. This is the first time since Wimbledon 2017 that she has crossed the first-round hurdle at any Major.

Sasha_WTA @Sasha_WTA



After beating Shelby Rogers at



#NeverGiveUp



Welcome back Ana Konjuh has not reached a second round at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2017. She was as low as 1270 on November 4, 2019.After beating Shelby Rogers at #AusOpen she is back in R2, while currently ranked 58 in the world.Welcome back @anakonjuh , we missed you! Ana Konjuh has not reached a second round at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2017. She was as low as 1270 on November 4, 2019.After beating Shelby Rogers at #AusOpen she is back in R2, while currently ranked 58 in the world. #NeverGiveUp Welcome back @anakonjuh, we missed you! https://t.co/K3FOmdOUKj

Danielle Collins vs Ana Konjuh head-to-head

Collins leads Konjuh 1-0 in the head-to-head, having won their solitary encounter 6-0, 6-2 in San Jose last year.

Danielle Collins vs Ana Konjuh prediction

A pumped up Collins during her first-round match at 2022 Australian Open

Danielle Collins put up a thoroughly dominant performance in her first-round match, where she barely took her foot off the pedal. Her 17 winners against just 15 unforced errors validate that.

Collins served three aces, won 72% of her first serve points and conceded a solitary break of serve in a brutal serving performance against her young compatriot.

Konjuh, on the other hand, had to fight her way into the second round in a rollercoaster match. Although she produced 42 winners, those were offset by her 51 unforced errors.

Clearly, Konjuh has to polish up her act if she wants to have any chance against Collins, whose attacking game thrives on the pacy Melbourne courts.

The Croat has also spent 1 hour 12 minutes more than the American on the court in the first round. Collins is the fresher of the two and if she can keep up the pressure on Konjuh right from the start, she could have another breezy win.

Prediction: Collins to win in straight sets.

Edited by shilpa17.ram