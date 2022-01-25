Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Date: 26 January 2022
Tournament: Australian Open 2022
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Melbourne, Australia
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $75,000,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv
Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview
2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will square off against World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday.
Medvedev defeated Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals for the second year in a row at Melbourne. He was visibly frustrated by his opponent's frequent serve and volleying tactics, but kept his cool to win the match. Nevertheless, it was another solid performance by the World No. 2.
Medvedev now remains in the hunt for a second Grand Slam title along with a shot at the number one ranking.
Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated 2018 Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6 (7) 6-2 7-6 (4) to advance to his first quarterfinal at the tournament. The 2014 US Open champion played a flawless first set and looked like he was going to win the match quite easily. But the Canadian had other plans, as he raised his level considerably to outclass his opponent.
So far Auger-Aliassime has only one match in straight sets at the tournament, having engaged in five and four-set battles in the other three rounds. But even when he looked down and out, he found a way to turn things around. Along with his game, the Canadian himself has evolved a lot over the last year and the results are there to be seen.
Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head
They've faced off thrice before, with Medvedev leading 3-0 in head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter 6-4 6-0 in the semifinals of the 2022 ATP Cup.
Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction
Both are playing quite well at the moment, but given Medvedev's achievements over the last year, he'll be favored to win. The World No. 2 has been one of the best players on hardcourt recently, winning and making deep runs in almost every tournament on the surface.
At the Australian Open, he has found a way to overcome his opponents, the conditions and an unruly crowd. In his previous match, he hit 60 winners to just 11 unforced errors. The Russian's game is clicking in every aspect at the moment and looks tough to beat.
Auger-Aliassime has made tremendous progress himself over the last year. He has become mentally strong, as he is winning so many matches which he would've lost earlier. When he faced off against Medvedev a few weeks ago at the ATP Cup, a competitive match was expected, but he lost meekly. The loss could motivate him to do better this time, but the world No. 2 will probably find a way to win again.
Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.