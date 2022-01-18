Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: [2] Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios

Date: 19 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Match timing: 12.20 p.m. local time, 1.20 a.m. GMT, 6.50 a.m. IST

Prize Money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios preview

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios face each other in what is one of the most awaited second-round clashes at this year's Australian Open.

Medvedev had an impressive 2021 during which he won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final in straight sets. The Russian also won the Toronto Masters and reached the final of the Australian Open and Paris Masters.

Medvedev began 2022 at the ATP Cup, representing reigning champions Russia. However, he did not have a very good start to the tournament, losing his first singles match to Ugo Humbert. But he recovered to win his next two matches against Alex de Minaur and Matteo Berrettini.

Medvedev was also crucial for Russia in the doubles matches. The 25-year-old partnered with Roman Safiullin to beat the Italian pair of Berrettini and Jannik Sinner and ensure Russia's place in the last four.

Against Canada in the semifinals, Medvedev trounced Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-0 but lost the doubles encounter and Russia were eliminated.

The World No. 2 started the Australian Open against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen, beating him 6-1, 6-4, 7-6.

Nick Kyrgios started 2021 by reaching the third round of the Australian Open where he lost to Dominic Thiem despite being two sets up. After that the Aussie did not compete until Wimbledon, where he retired from his third-round match against Auger-Aliassime.

Following first-round exits at the Citi Open and the US Open, Kyrgios competed in the Laver Cup, after which he ended his season due to a knee injury. His ranking dropped to No. 93

The 26-year-old did not participate at the Sydney International after testing positive for COVID-19. He subsequently found himself out of the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2014.

Kyrgios recovered in time to compete at the Australian Open, beating qualifier Liam Broady 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Medvedev and Kyrgios will meet for the third time when they play in the second round of the Australian Open. The Aussie leads the head-to-head 2-0. He beat the Russian in three sets at the Rome Masters and won 7-6, 7-6 in the final of the Citi Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Kyrgios may have won his last two matches against Medvedev but they came nearly three years ago. Since then, the Russian has gone from strength to strength, winning his first Major and becoming World No. 2.

Over the years, there have been a few occasions when Kyrgios has gone toe-to-toe with the best in the world. However, given Medvedev's current form, the Australian will have to play out of his skin to have any chance.

Kyrgios' serve will be key for him as will his net play. The 26-year-old will be aggressive, but the Russian is capable of neutralizing that. Medvedev's ability and strong mindset make him an extremely formidable opponent, as seen over the past couple of years.

Both players have done well on hardcourts but with his ability, it's hard to imagine anything but a Medvedev victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala