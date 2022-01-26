Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs  Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: 28 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas came through contrasting wins on Wednesday to set up a semifinal showdown at the 2022 Australian Open.

Medvedev, the second seed, saved a match point in his herculean win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. The Russian came up with some clutch serving to fend off the Canadian's charge, completing a 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-4 victory.

In Tsitsipas, Medvedev faces another stern test in his quest for a second consecutive Australian Open final.

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Australian Open.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, was in fine touch during his quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner. The Greek produced a confident display of aggressive tennis, not allowing his younger opponent any inroads into the contest.

Tsitsipas' serve has been working well throughout the Australian summer. It has been a standout feature in his wins over Taylor Fritz and Benoit Paire but it was his improved consistency on return that saw him dominate the proceedings.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Medvedev leads Tsitsipas 6-2 in the head-to-head, but it was the Greek who took their last meeting at 2021 Roland Garros in three keenly-contested sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Medvedev after his quarterfinal win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Ths semifinal encounter will resume the burgeoning rivalry between Medvedev and Tsitsipas. Both men have shown great tenacity to fend off spirited opponents over the course of the tournament and will enter the contest brimming with confidence.

Medvedev, in particular, showed great tenacity in his win over Auger-Aliassime. The Russian did a lot of problem-solving mid-match; he began to show greater intent, coming into the net and taking his chances with second serves after dropping the opening set. He raised his level just enough to snatch control of the match.

Medvedev will need to continue playing in the same vein against Tsitsipas, who is likely to come out all guns blazing.

The Greek possesses huge groundstrokes off both wings, but Medvedev's comfort level on the hardcourts, superior movement and Slam-winning experience make him a slight favorite. This could well go down to the wire, but the second seed might have just enough in the tank to come through in the end.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in five sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee