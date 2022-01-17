Australian Open 2022 Day 2: Women's singles prediction

Day 2 of the 2022 Australian Open will see plenty of high-profile names in action. The bottom half of the women's singles draw is going to compete on Tuesday. Eight Grand Slam champions, including Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Emma Raducanu among others, will kick off their campaigns. Let's take a look at how some of the biggest names in the draw could fare tomorrow:

(2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Storm Sanders

Aryna Sabalenka has had a rough start to the year, losing in the first round of the Adelaide International and Sydney Tennis Classic. Against Storm Sanders, who's ranked outside the top 100, she has an opportunity to get her season back on track.

She's made the semifinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and the US Open. Given her current form, making a deep run at the 2022 Australian Open could be difficult for her, but she should be able to win her opening round match.

Predicted winner: Aryna Sabalenka

(3) Garbine Muguruza vs Clara Burel

Garbine Muguruza started her 2022 season by reaching the quarterfinals of the warmup event in Sydney, but was outclassed by Daria Kasatkina in that match. However, Clara Burel lacks experience and her game isn't strong enough to challenge her more accomplished opponent. Expect the Spaniard to win this match easily.

Predicted winner: Garbine Muguruza

(6) Anett Konatveit vs Katerina Siniakova

Anett Kontaveit lost a very close match against Barbora Krejcikova in Sydney last week. She's still playing at a very high level, indicating her form towards the end of the 2021 season wasn't a fluke. Very few players are capable of besting her at the moment and Katerina Siniakova is unlikely to be one of them.

Predicted winner: Anett Kontaveit

Iga Swiatek is another favorite to win the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek has been one of the most consistent players on the tour. She was the only woman to reach the fourth round or better at all Grand Slams last year. She played quite well at the 2022 Adelaide International, losing to Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals. So an opening-round loss to a qualifier is highly unlikely.

Predicted winner: Iga Swiatek

(14) Simona Halep vs Magdalena Frech

Simona Halep struggled with injuries in 2021, but is regaining her momentum now. She started the year by winning the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set, her 23rd career title. Compared to her opponent, Halep is the more experienced and accomplished player.

This will be Magdalena Frech's fourth Grand Slam tournament and her lack of experience at big tournaments will be exposed against the Romanian. It should be a straightforward victory for the 2018 Australian Open finalist.

Predicted winner: Simona Halep

(16) Angelique Kerber vs Kaia Kanepi

2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber faces a tough first-round opponent in the form of Kaia Kanepi. The Estonian is famous for knocking out top players, especially at Grand Slams. She defeated Sofia Kenin at last year's Australian Open, Halep at the 2018 US Open and Kerber at the 2013 Wimbledon Championship.

The former World No. 1 also tested positive for COVID-19 in December, further hampering her preparations for the tournament. This is going to be Kerber's first match since October, so there's a possibility of her being rusty. Against a player like Kanepi, a slow start could result in a quick exit from the tournament.

Predicted winner: Kaia Kanepi

(17) Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens

Emma Raducanu started the year with a a 6-0, 6-1 defeat against Elena Rybakina at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic. The teenager has struggled to adapt to the WTA Tour since winning the 2021 US Open. She has won just two matches across four tournaments so far.

Sloane Stephens is far from the player who won a Grand Slam title herself at the 2017 US Open. She shows glimpses of the champion she was from time to time, but hasn't been consistent for a while now. Both players are very talented, so even though they're going through a rough patch, it should be an exciting match between two Grand Slam winners.

Predicted winner: Sloane Stephens

2019 Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova faces a stern test in the opening round. The two-time Wimbledon champion has been struggling for a while. Sorana Cirstea played well in 2021, but has started the new season on a disappointing note.

This is an opportunity for both players to turn their seasons around. Even though she's far from her best, Kvitova has enough experience on the biggest stages of tennis to pull through this match.

Predicted winner: Petra Kvitova

