Australian Open 2022 Day 5: Men's singles predictions

Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title on Day 5 of the 2022 Australian Open. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in a blockbuster third-round clash. Alexander Zverev, Gael Monfils and Denis Shapovalov will also take the court on Friday.

On that note, let's see how the top half of the men's draw could fare on day 5 of the tournament.

(3) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Radu Albot

Zverev played a great match in the second round to defeat John Millman 6-4, 6-4 6-0. After years of underperforming at the Slams, he has been quite consistent over the last two years.

He is also in red-hot form at the moment and is unlikely to lose to Albot, who is ranked outside the top 100.

Predicted winner: Alexander Zverev

(6) Rafael Nadal vs (28) Karen Khachanov

Nadal looked solid in his first couple of matches at the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard did not drop a single set en route to wins over Marcos Giron and Yannick Hanfmann. Khachanov, on the other hand, has been made to work much harder for his wins.

The two have played each other seven times before, with the Spaniard winning each of their encounters.

Predicted winner: Rafael Nadal

(7) Matteo Berrettini vs (31) Carlos Alcaraz

2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini will take on fast-rising youngster Carlos Alcaraz in a battle between experience and youth.

Alcaraz defeated Tsitsipas in five sets at the US Open last year, so he knows how to handle the big moments well. He has already defeated Berrettini once before, in Vienna last year, and will fancy his chances of doubling down.

Predicted winner: Carlos Alcaraz

(14) Denis Shapovalov vs (23) Reilly Opelka

Shapovalov has been pushed to the limit at the 2022 Australian Open. He needed four sets to win his first-round match and five to triumph in the second round.

Opelka, on the other hand, won both his matches in straight sets. Considering how they've played so far, the American is favored to win.

Predicted winner: Reilly Opelka

(16) Cristian Garin vs (17) Gael Monfils

Garin has had to battle hard to reach the third round. The Chilean was taken to five sets by Facundo Bagnis and Pedro Martinez, but managed to prevail.

Monfils, on the other hand, has yet to drop a set. The Frenchman has been in fine form since the start of the year, winning the Adelaide International for his 11th career title. He now seems primed for a deep run in Melbourne as well.

Predicted winner: Gael Monfils

(18) Aslan Karatsev vs Adrian Mannarino

Mannarino scored a huge upset in the previous round, knocking out 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. Karatsev, meanwhile, defeated Mackenzie McDonald in four sets.

The 18th seed, who made his breakthrough by reaching the semifinals in Melbourne last year as a qualifier, will be the favorite to advance.

Predicted winner: Aslan Karatsev

(19) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda

Korda enjoyed a memorable debut at the Australian Open, knocking out 12th seed Cameron Norrie in the first round. He then held his nerve to win a thrilling five-set contest against Corentin Moutet in the second round.

Carreno Busta was also taken the distance in the second round by Tallon Griekspoor. But the Spaniard was able to come away with the win.

Korda has played fearless tennis so far and could just pull off an upset on Friday.

Predicted winner: Sebastian Korda

(25) Lorenzo Sonego vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Kecmanovic would not have fancied his chances of making the third round when the draw was first released; he was due to face nine-time Novak Djokovic in his opener.

But after the World No. 1 was deported, Kecmanovic faced lucky loser Salvatore Caruso in the first round. He came through that clash in straight sets before beating Tommy Paul to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time.

Sonego has also reached this stage of the competition for the first time in his career. The two players are quite evenly matched, but the Italian's experience could tilt the scales in his favor.

Predicted winner: Lorenzo Sonego

