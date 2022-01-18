Australian Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 19 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 5 pm local time, 6 am GMT, 11.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Hubert Hurkacz vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Hubert Hurkacz and Andrian Mannarino will lock horns in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Hurkacz, the 10th seed, made a strong start to his campaign in Melbourne by winning a tough opener against Egor Gerasimov. The Pole needed three hours and 12 minutes to find a way past the Belarusian, eventually prevailing 6-2, 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-3.

Mannarino opened with a five-set win over James Duckworth.

Mannarino also had to battle hard to advance to the second round. The Frenchman needed five sets to see off Australian James Duckworth.

Mannarino entered the tournament on the back of two consecutive losses, but did well to notch up his first win of the season.

The Frenchman has made it to the third round in Melbourne on a couple of occasions, including last year.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz leads Adrian Mannarino 1-0 in their head-to-head. The Pole defeated the Frenchman in straight sets in Rotterdam last year.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Hurkacz will be the favorite in this contest.

Given his ominous form heading into the contest, Hubert Hurkacz will be the heavy favorite to advance to the third round. The Pole has won four of his five matches in 2022 so far and has looked solid in nearly every department of the game.

Hurkacz's serve has been firing on all cylinders. He hardly faced any breakpoints throughout his ATP Cup campaign and was able to find massive first serves on the really big points in his first-round match against Gerasimov as well.

For Adrian Mannarino, the key will be to pounce on any second serves that come his way. The Frenchman has a steady baseline game, but he does not possess the same weapons as Hurkacz. He will need to ensure he does not allow Hurkacz to settle into a rhythm from the back of the court or he risks being blown away by the Pole's power.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in four sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram