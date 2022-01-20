Australian Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Iga Swiatek vs (25) Daria Kasatkina

Date: 22 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Swiatek at the 2022 Australian Open.

2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek will square off against Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open on Saturday.

On a day that began with upsets as title favorites Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit were knocked out, Swiatek provided some stability. The 20-year-old secured a swift 6-2, 6-2 win over Rebecca Peterson in the second round. This came after a 6-3, 6-0 win over qualifier Harriet Dart in the opening round.

She began the year by reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International and has continued the momentum in the first Slam of the year.

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic.

Daria Kasatkina scored a 6-2, 6-3 win over Magda Linette to progress to the third round in Melbourne for the first time since 2016. The 24-year old finished the match with 22 winners to 16 unforced errors and won 85% of her first serve points.

TENNIS @Tennis



Seeded No. 20, Kasatkina swept past Magda Linette, 6-2, 6-3, in confirming a third-round showdown with seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek.



Scores: A sweet win for @DKasatkina Seeded No. 20, Kasatkina swept past Magda Linette, 6-2, 6-3, in confirming a third-round showdown with seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek. #AusOpen Scores: tennis.com/scores A sweet win for @DKasatkina.Seeded No. 20, Kasatkina swept past Magda Linette, 6-2, 6-3, in confirming a third-round showdown with seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek.#AusOpen Scores: tennis.com/scores https://t.co/v7GX98C7tA

The Russian has made a strong start to the year, reaching the semifinals of the two warm-up events held prior to the start of the Australian Open. She has already defeated two Grand Slam champions this year - Muguruza and Sofia Kenin - and will be aiming to conquer another Grand Slam winner next.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Kasatkina leads the head-to-head 1-0. She won their only encounter 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 at the 2021 Eastbourne International.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Swiatek at the 2022 Australian Open.

With both being in impeccable form at the moment, it should be a competitive match. Swiatek will have a slight edge due to the fact that she has been the more consistent player over the last year.

Kasatkina's a crafty player, using a variety of shots to disrupt her opponent's rhythm. She tries to win carefully-constructed points rather than simply overpowering her opponents.

Swiatek's versatile game will do well to hold up against the Russian's tactics. The former Roland Garros champion's style does lean a bit towards playing offensively, but with caution. She possesses a better serve as well.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



games in her first two rounds!



#AusOpen · #AO2022 She's come to play this fortnight @iga_swiatek drops justgames in her first two rounds! She's come to play this fortnight 👀 🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek drops just 7️⃣ games in her first two rounds!#AusOpen · #AO2022 https://t.co/tsTQayg43J

Kasatkina hasn't been past the third round of the Australian Open yet, and trying to do so for the first time might make her a little nervous. This could tilt things in favor of Swiatek, who knows what it takes to make a deep run at a Grand Slam.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

