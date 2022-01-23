Australian Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Jannik Sinner vs (32) Alex de Minaur

Date: 25 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur preview

Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur will lock horns in a fourth-round encounter at the 2022 Australian Open on Monday.

Sinner, the 11th seed, faced his toughest test of this year's tournament in his last match against Taro Daniel. The talented youngster, however, was able to fend off a spirited comeback from the Japanese to book his place in the last 16 for the first time at Melbourne Park.

The Italian will now be looking to carry his momentum into the business end of the tournament.

Alex de Minaur during his third-round match agianst Pablo Andujar

De Minaur, meanwhile, delighted home fans with a solid display of aggressive tennis in his third-round encounter. The Aussie eased to a straight-sets win over Pablo Andujar.

The 22-year-old will now be eyeing his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2020 US Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Jannik Sinner leads Alex de Minaur 1-0 in the head-to-head. The Italian, however, needed three sets to beat his opponent in their encounter at the 2020 Sofia Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur predcition

Sinner has dropped only one set at this year's Australian Open

Both Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur enter this contest high on confidence. The 11th seed is on a six-match winning streak, having won all his matches at the ATP Cup and will not be easy to beat.

Sinner's power-packed game has been firing on all cylinders this week. He has been especially effective on return, having created as many as 17 break-point opportunities in his last match.

De Minaur does not possess the biggest serve on tour and is likely to be under pressure from the get go. The Aussie, known for his remarkable footspeed and defensive prowess, has played a more aggressive brand of tennis in his last few matches.

De Minaur is unlikely to go down without a fight, but unless he can find a way to keep Sinner on the run, he could find himself on the backfoot in this encounter.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in four sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala