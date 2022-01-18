Australian Open 2022: Karen Khachanov vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (28) Karen Khachanov vs Benjamin Bonzi

Date: 19 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Karen Khachanov vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Karen Khahchanov will take on Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in a second-round encounter at the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Khachanov, the 28th seed, opened his campaign with a topsy-turvy win over American Denis Kudla. The Russian overcame a slow start to the match to prevail 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(2) after two hours and 29 minutes of play.

Bonzi at the 2022 Australian Open.

Bonzi, meanwhile, picked up his first Australian Open maindraw win with a straightforward victory over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

The Frenchman came into the season having won a number of matches at the Challenger circuit last year and is currently at a near-career-high ranking of No. 63. Needless to say, he will enter the contest brimming with confidence.

Karen Khachanov vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

Karen Khachanov leads Benjamin Bonzi 1-0 in the head-to-head. The Russian took home a tight three-set win over his opponent at last year's Lyon Open.

Karen Khachanov vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Khachanov recently made the 2022 Adelaide International final

Karen Khachanov started his season with a finals appearance at the Adelaide International and will be looking to build on the run.

Khachanov possesses a powerful game -- built around a big serve and strong groundstrokes off both wings -- that is well-suited for the hardcourts of Melbourne. His serve proved to be a major weapon in the opening match against Kudla, as he posted 17 aces, while also winning an impressive 87% of first serve points.

Benjamin Bonzi employs a gamestyle not much different to that of his opponent. The Frenchman, in fact, topped Khachanov in both ace count and first serve winning percentage numbers in his first match and will be looking to deliver a similar performance.

Given the duo's reliance on big serves, this match could well turn into an ace fest. Neither player enjoys indulging in long-drawn-out rallies, so the advantage is likely to lie with the one who can find a way to get the first strike in. Considering Khachanov's recent results, he looks to be better equipped to do that.

Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in four sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala