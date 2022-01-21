Australian Open 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Maria Sakkari vs (19) Jessica Pegula

Date: 23 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv

Maria Sakkari vs Jessica Pegula preview

Fifth seed Maria Sakkari will take on Jessica Pegula in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday.

Maria Sakkari carved her place in the top echelons of the sport with a remarkable 2021 season. She went as far as the semifinals at Roland Garros and the US Open, before qualifying for her maiden WTA Finals, where she made the last four. Having made her top 10 debut in the rankings last year, Sakkari has a chance at cracking the top 5 with a deep run in Melbourne.

After outlasting Tatjana Maria 6-4, 7-6(2) in the opening round, the Greekwoman notched comprehensive wins over China's Qinwen Zheng (6-1, 6-4) and 28th seed Veronika Kudermetova (6-4, 6-1) in the subsequent rounds. She will now be looking to advance to her maiden quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

Jessica Pegula in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Jessica Pegula, for her part, survived a 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-5 marathon against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of the Melbourne Major. She went on to prevail 6-4, 6-4 against compatriot Bernarda Pera and 7-6(3), 6-2 against Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz to make the Round of 16.

A quarterfinalist at last year's Australian Open, the 21st seed will be hoping to chart an even better run this fortnight.

Maria Sakkari vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula have met twice before and the former leads the head-to-head 2-0. Sakkari won their most recent encounter in three sets, which took place in Miami in 2021.

Maria Sakkari vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Both women are aggressive baseliners who play a powerful brand of tennis. While Jessica Pegula possesses impressive shot tolerance and defense, Maria Sakkari utilizes her quick footwork and heavy forehand to dictate play.

Maria Sakkari in action against Veronika Kudermetova

The Greekwoman has been consistent on serve this past week and has maintained a success rate of over 70% of first serves. Unlike Sakkari, the serve hasn't proved to be a significant weapon for Pegula, who has often been prone to leaking costly double faults and break points.

If Maria Sakkari can play to her strengths and avoid mental lapses, she should succeed in securing a quarterfinal berth on Sunday.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.

