Australian Open 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Matteo Berrettini vs (19) Pablo Carreno Busta

Date: 23 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 9 pm local time, 10 am GMT, 3.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Matteo Berrettini vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Matteo Berrettini and Pablo Carreno Busta will lock horns in an exciting fourth-round encounter at the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday.

Berrettini, the seventh seed, had to battle hard for his spot in the last 16. The Italian needed over four hours to outlast Carlos Alcaraz in an epic five-set contest.

Having had to fight past Brandon Nakashima and Stefan Kozlov in his first two matches, Berrettini will be hoping for an easy outing in the fourth round, but he is unlikely to get one.

Carreno Busta ousted Sebastian Korda in his previous match. The Spaniard held firm in the face of a spirited fightback from his American opponent and managed to close out the match in four sets, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-3.

He will now be looking to book a spot in his first-ever Australian Open quarterfinal.

Matteo Berrettini vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Matteo Berrettini and Pablo Carreno Busta, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Matteo Berrettini vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Berrettini at the 2022 Australian Open.

Matteo Berrettini's powerful game has worked well on the Australian hardcourts this week. The Italian has managed to power his way past talented players in Alcaraz and Nakashima.

The Italian's serve and forehand have dealt a huge amount of damage and he will step out against Carreno Busta looking to take control of the encounter.

Carreno Busta, for his part, has been solid on return throughout the week. His win percentage on Korda's second serve was an impressive 55% and he will have to produce similar numbers against Berrettini.

The Italian will enter this contest as a slight favorite and as long as he can maintain a steady level, he should be able to come through.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in four sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram