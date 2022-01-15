Australian Open 2022: Men's singles power rankings

With Australia's Immigration Minister exercising his power to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa, there is a good chance that the World No. 1 will not be able to defend his crown at the 2022 Australian Open.

Nonetheless, the year's first Major still guarantees a fortnight of enthralling tennis action. Although Djokovic's participation remains uncertain, the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev have been confirmed for the tournament and will be looking to make an impression.

Also present in the men's singles draw are a slew of big names who have performed well on the Australian hardcourts in the past. Here, we rank the top eight contenders for the title based on their performances in the Australian Open series over the last three years.

Note: The following formula was used to calculate the power rankings for this year's Australian Open: (1x points earned in the 2022 AO series + 0.75x points earned in the 2021 AO series + 0.5x points earned in the 2020 AO series).

Only points earned by reaching the quarterfinals or further in a tournament counted towards the rankings. This was done to avoid giving undue advantage to seeded players who received early-round byes in the ATP 250 and 500 tournaments.

Grigor Dimitrov was a quarterfinalist last year.

A quarterfinalist at last year's tournament, where he beat Dominic Thiem and Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov is one of many seasoned campaigners crowding the bottom half of the draw.

When playing at his best, the Bulgarian is a threat to any opponent. Dimitrov notched up a couple of important victories at the warm-up events in Melbourne and will be looking to carry the momentum into the first Grand Slam of the season.

Rublev at the 2020 Australian Open.

Andrey Rublev, much like Dimitrov, made a strong run at the 2021 Australian Open and will come into this year's tournament looking to replicate that performance. The 24-year-old has once again been placed in the same quarter as Daniil Medvedev, his conqueror last year.

Rublev has enjoyed plenty of success Down Under in the past, lifting the title at the 2020 Adelaide International. He definitely has the kind of game that could deal a lot of damage on the Australian Open hardcourts.

#6 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the semifinals at the 2021 Australian Open.

A semi-final showing at last year's Australian Open was enough to earn Stefanos Tsitsipas a spot on the list.

The Greek scored a mighty win over former champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals last year, showcasing just how effective his well-rounded game can be on hardcourts.

Tsitsipas was beaten by Diego Schwartzman in his only completed match of the 2022 season and heads into the Melbourne Slam a little short of match practice.

Aslan Karatsev had his big breakthrough at the 2021 Australian Open.

One of the breakout stars of 2021, 18th seed Aslan Karatsev is one of many dangerous players in Rafael Nadal's quarter of the draw.

The big-hitting Russian scored big upset wins over the likes of Dimitrov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Deigo Schwartzman en route to the semifinals of last year's Australian Open and will be keen on replicating that success.

The Russian made a strong start to the 2022 season, winning the title in Sydney. Needless to say, he will enter the tournament brimming with confidence.

#4 Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev during a practice session at the 2022 Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2020 and the semifinals last year.

The German has landed in the top half of the draw and is projected to meet Djokovic, his conqueror last year, in the semifinals. He has scored a couple of big wins over the World No. 1 since their meeting at Melbourne Park and will fancy his chances should they square off.

Zverev's big serve and heavy groundstrokes are tailor-made for hardcourts and if he is at his best, he could go all the way this year.

#3 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal lifted the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set trophy.

The Australian Open remains Rafael Nadal's least successful Grand Slam in terms of titles and match wins. His winning percentage -- 82% -- pales in comparison to his staggering 98% and 85% win rate in Paris and New York respectively, but the Spaniard can never be counted out.

He enters the 2022 edition of the Australian Open high on confidence, having won the Melbourne Summer Set last week. He will be hoping to ride that winning momentum all the way to a second Australian Open crown.

#2 Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev was the runner up at the 2021 Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev didn't have the best results in Australia until his run to the summit clash last year. The Russian's remarkable performances in Melbourne paved the way for him to ascend to No. 2 in the world rankings and cement his status as the leader of the Next Gen.

He then went on to lift his first Grand Slam trophy at the US Open, firmly establishing himself as the man to beat on hardcourts.

#1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic with the 2021 Australian Open trophy.

Novak Djokovic will be the man to beat at the Australian Open, if he is allowed to compete. The Serb has seen unprecedented success at Melbourne Park, lifting the title in nine of the last 15 ediions of the tournament.

He is a three-time defending champion in Melbourne, but his participation at his favorite Slam is in doubt. The Serb is currently involved in a legal battle with the Australian government over his visa, but if he is cleared to play, it will take a mammoth effort from one of the other players to halt his march towards title No. 10.

Honorable mentions

Also Read Article Continues below

Seasoned campaigners like Gael Monfils and Marin Cilic, and Next Gen stars like Jannik Sinner, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are more than capable of springing a surprise or two.

Edited by Arvind Sriram