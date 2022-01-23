Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (6) Rafael Nadal vs (14) Denis Shapovalov
Date: 25 January 2022
Tournament: Australian Open 2022
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Melbourne, Australia
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $75,000,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv
Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov preview
20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal and 14th seed Denis Shapovalov have set up an exciting quarterfinal showdown at the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday.
Nadal played a brilliant match to defeat Adrian Mannarino 7-6(14), 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round. The first set saw both players holding serve until the tie-break, which the Spaniard won 16-14 after 28 minutes. Both players had multiple set points during the tie-break, but the former World No. 1 held his nerve to prevail.
The next two sets were relatively one-sided as Nadal stepped up his level considerably to win the match. He's now just three wins away from a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title and a second Australian Open crown.
Denis Shapovalov upset third seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. It was the Canadian's shortest match and first straight-sets victory of the tournament.
He was engaged in a lengthy five-set marathon in the second round and played four-set matches in the other two rounds. The World No. 3 was the favorite heading into this match, but the Canadian did well to turn the tables on his opponent.
This is Shapovalov's first quarterfinal at the Australian Open and third at a Grand Slam. He was instrumental in leading Canada to their maiden ATP Cup title at the start of the year and has brought his winning momentum into the Melbourne Major.
Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head
The pair have met five times before, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 3-1. He won their most recent encounter at last year's Italian Open 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov prediction
Given how they've played in the tournament so far, Nadal will enter the contest as the favorite. He is undefeated so far, having won the Melbourne Summer Set prior to the Australian Open.
The Spaniard played an amazing match in the previous round, hitting 42 winners compared to just 22 unforced errors. He also served 16 aces.
While Shapovalov did well to upset Zverev, his stats were not particularly impressive. His serve didn't work too well for him, hitting 11 doubles faults and just three aces. However, the Canadian has put up a fight against the former World No. 1 in the past, so one cannot discount him completely.
Nadal is getting better with every match and the motivation to win a 21st Major will push him to give his best. Expect the Spaniard to move another step closer to history.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in four sets.