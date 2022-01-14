Australian Open 2022: Reilly Opelka vs Kevin Anderson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (23) Reilly Opelka vs Kevin Anderson

Date: 17 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Reilly Opelka vs Kevin Anderson preview

23rd seed Reilly Opelka will begin his 2022 Australian Open campaign against veteran Kevin Anderson. The South African will be making his 14th appearance at the Happy Slam this month.

Opelka has posted some mixed results heading into the year's opening Slam. He lost in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set to eventual runner-up Maxime Cressy. But the 24-year-old made amends at the Sydney International, beating Jordan Thompson and Brandon Nakashima, before losing a tight three-setter against a resurgent Andy Murray.

Despite being one of the most-improved young players in recent years, Opelka has struggled to showcase his best tennis at the Slams. He has never progressed beyond the fourth round at any Major and never beyond the second round in Australia.

Like the American, Kevin Anderson also has a poor record Down Under. The Protean has never made it to the last eight in Melbourne.

It is unlikely the former Wimbledon runner-up will reach go that deep this year, given his age and physical concerns; Anderson is no longer the fearsome giant-killer he once was.

In fact, the World No. 101 last won a match back in October, when he beat Roberto Carballes Baena at the Vienna Open. Anderson began his 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set, losing to Jaume Munar in straight sets.

Reilly Opelka vs Kevin Anderson head-to-head

Reilly Opelka leads Kevin Anderson 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two players squared off in Atlanta in 2016, with the Protean losing to the American 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5.

Reilly Opelka vs Kevin Anderson prediction

Kevin Anderson at the 2021 US Open

Kevin Anderson is a huge underdog in this fixture as the South African has been struggling for form for several months. While Reilly Opelka hasn't exactly set the tour alight of late, he has the ability to catch fire at any instant. He also possesses the weapons to outgun the 35-year-old South African.

While Anderson has slowed down considerably in recent seasons, Opelka has significantly improved his movement and can hold his own with the top players from the baseline.

Needless to say, both players will rely heavily on their serves, especially Anderson, since the other facets of his game have declined.

The Protean still has plenty of fight left in him, but that will not be enough to down Opelka.

Prediction: Opelka to win in four sets.

