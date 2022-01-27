Australian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 11

The main attraction on Day 11 of the 2022 Australian Open will be the women's singles semifinals. Only four contenders remain as they prepare to face off for a spot in the final. The men's and women's doubles semifinals are also to be played.

Home favorite Ashleigh Barty will be eyeing a third Grand Slam final, but Madison Keys stands in her way. Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins will square off in the other semifinal.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have kept Australian hopes alive in the men's doubles. The duo take on seasoned campaigners Horatio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers. Dylan Alcott, who's playing his final tournament, will take on Sam Schroder for the wheelchair quad singles title.

There's plenty of action to look forward to, so here's a look at the schedule for Day 11 of the 2022 Australian Open (showcourts only:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session:

(2) Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara vs Anna Danilina/Beatriz Haddad Maia, followed by

(3) Horatio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers vs (WC) Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis, followed by

(1) Dylan Alcott vs (2) Sam Schroder.

Night session:

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys, followed by

(7) Iga Swiatek vs (27) Danielle Collins.

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session:

Cara Black/Patrick Rafter vs Rennae Stubbs/Mark Philippoussis, followed by

(1) Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs (3) Elise Mertens/Veronika Kudermetova, followed by

(2) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell.

The complete schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Australian Open

Viewers in the US, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 3 while viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

Almost all the matches on Day 11 of the Australian Open will be played during the day session. The women's singles semifinals are the only ones happening during the night session. The action commences on all courts at 11 a.m. local time, while the night session for will commence at 7:30 p.m. local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 11 are as follows:

Also Read Article Continues below

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 26, 2022 3:30 am EST, January 27, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 27, 2022 8:30 am GMT, January 27, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 27, 2022 2:00 pm IST, January 27, 2022

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala