Australian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 5

A blockbuster third-round clash between Rafael Nadal and Karen Khachanov headlines Day 5 at the 2022 Australian Open. Elina Svitolina will take on former champion Victoria Azarenka, while World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will lock horns with Camila Giorgi in other notable matches on Friday.

With the likes of Naomi Osaka, Matteo Berrettini and Barbora Krejcikova also set to take the court, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 matches at the Australian Open (showcourts only):

Rod Laver Arena

Day session: Victoria Azarenka vs Elina Svitolina, followed by Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko, followed by Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini

Night session: Asheligh Barty vs Camila Giorgi, followed by Karen Khachanov vs Rafael Nadal

Margaret Court Arena

Day session: Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs Jessica Pegula, followed by Marta Kostyuk vs Paula Badosa, followed by Reilly Opelka vs Denis Shapovalov

Night session: Amanda Anisimova vs Naomi Osaka, followed by Adrian Mannarino vs Aslan Karatsev

John Cain Arena

Day session: Rinky Hijikata/Tristan Schoolkate vs John Peers/Filip Poalsek, followed by Veronika Kudermetova vs Maria Sakkari (Not before 1pm local time), followed by TBD vs Samantha Stosur/Zhang Shuai, followed by Alexander Zverev vs Radu Albot

Kia Arena

Day session: Catherine Dolehide/Storm Sanders vs Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya, followed by Gael Monfils vs Cristian Garin (Not before 1pm local time), followed by Dane Sweeney/Li Tu vs Treat Huey/Christopher Rungkat, followed by Nikola Metkic/Mate Pavic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios

1573 Arena

Day session: Lizette Cabrera/Priscilla Hon vs Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara, followed by Miomir Kecmanovic vs Lorenzo Sonego (Not before 3pm local time), followed by TBD vs Christopher O'Connell/Jason Kubler

You can check out the remainder of the schedule here.

Ashleigh Barty (L) and Camila Giorgi

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers from the USA, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 and viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

Australian Open matches are played across two sessions, day and night, at the Rod Laver and Margaret Court Arena. The action commences on all courts at 11 am local time, while the night sessions start at 7 pm local time.

For fans watching from the USA, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 5 are as follows:

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 20, 2022 3:00 am EST, January 21, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 21, 2022 8:00 am GMT, January 21, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 21, 2022 1:30 pm IST, January 21, 2022

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2022 Australian Open, click here.

